Tobii Dynavox Launches PCEye Plus, the Next Generation Eye Tracker for Individuals Facing Mobility Challenges

STOCKHOLM, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in Assistive Technology for communication, announced today the launch of the PCEye Plus, the world's first device that combines advanced eye tracking, switch and infrared (IR) control with speech recognition. The PCEye Plus connects via USB to a Windows computer, giving users with physical challenges full controlof any standard software and the surrounding environment. The PCEye Plus starts shipping to customers today and comes complete with the next generation Tobii Dynavox Windows Control and infrared remote control software.

Tobii Dynavox eye tracking technology helps thousands of individuals with physical challenges, including spinal cord injuries or ALS, lead more independent and connected lives. It allows users to access a computer and the Internet using only their eyes - without requiring alternate access methods such as a mouth stick or head mouse. With a simple glance at a computer screen, a mouse cursor can be controlled through eye movement.

"The PCEye Plus provides users with an unprecedented level of freedom and control" said Fredrik Ruben, President of Tobii Dynavox. "The technology and the new Windows Control software is faster, more accurate and has a wider range of use than any of our previous products - giving our users a true ability to explore the world and communicate with others."

The PCEye Plus enables users to surf the web, connect with friends online, play games, turn on the lights or TV, and even make spreadsheets using only their eyes. To further enhance these activities, verbal users can use speech recognition for dictation through an integrated high quality 4-array microphone system. Additionally, the PCEye Plus has a switch port on the device, which gives the power to control a computer more intentionally and efficiently, when combined with eye tracking.

The new Windows Control software provides access to everything others can do with a mouse and a keyboard -- giving full gaze-enabled control of all settings, from calibration, languages or input methodology.

The PCEye Plus comes with the EyeR Infrared dongle and a new Virtual Remote software. By simply plugging the dongle into a computer's USB port, it unlocks the entire range of environmental controls including sensory rooms, IR toys, TVs and smart home functions.

To learn more about PCEye Plus and the next generation Windows Control software, visit tobiidynavox.com/pceye-plus

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on May 3, 2017, at 17:30 p.m. CET.

CONTACT:

Contacts

Investor relations

Sara Hyléen, Corporate Communications Director, Tobii AB

phone: +46709 16 16 41, email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

US

Grace Nah, Marketing Director North America, Tobii Dynavox

phone: +1-412-209-6633, email: grace.nah@tobiidynavox.com

Sweden

Nils Lindhe, Vice President Global Marketing, Tobii Dynavox

phone: +46 768 94 84 84, email: nils.lindhe@tobiidynavox.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/tobii-dynavox-launches-pceye-plus--the-next-generation-eye-tracker-for-individuals-facing-mobility-c,c2256282

The following files are available for download: