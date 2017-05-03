- Sales €465 million (up 10% vs Q1 2016)
- EBITDA€31.2 million
- Net income (Group share)€15.3 million
On May 3, 2017 the Board of Directors, chaired by Éric Jacquet, approved the consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2017.
|€m
|Q1 2017
|Q1 2016
|Sales
|465.0
|422.6
|Gross margin
|121.8
|94.1
|% of sales
|26.2%
|22.3%
|EBITDA (1)
|31.2
|8.8
|% of sales
|6.7%
|2.1%
|Operating income before non-recurring items (1)
|26.9
|4.1
|% of sales
|5.8%
|1.0%
|Operating income
|27.1
|4.4
|Net income/(loss) (Group share)
|15.3
|(1.1)
|
(1) Adjusted for non-recurring items. The business review includes a definition
First quarter 2017 sales and earnings
In a context of metal prices remaining at low levels, sales amounted to €465 million, up 10% compared with 2016, including the following effects:
- Volumes sold: +1.5%,
- Price: +8.5%. The price effect compared to Q4 2016 was +3.9%.
The gross margin came to €121.8 million (a €27.7 million increase compared to Q1 2016), representing 26.2% of sales compared to 22.3% a year earlier.
EBITDA amounted to €31.2 million (6.7% of sales), compared to €8.8 million in Q1 2016 (2.1% of sales) while operating income before non-recurring items amounted to €26.9 million (5.8% of sales) up from €4.1 million a year earlier (1% of sales).
Net income (Group share) amounted to €15.3 million (3.3% of sales).
Financial position
The Group generated operating cash flow of +€41.6 million during Q1 2017 (€23.6 million excluding factoring). At March 31, 2017, operating working capital amounted to €370 million, or 22.7% of sales, including inventories of €378 million, versus 23.4% at December 31, 2016.
Q1 capital expenditure amounted to €4.1 million, mainly relating to new finishing capacity.
At March 31, 2017 Group net debt stood at €170 million, compared to shareholders' equity of €313 million, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 54.2% (69.2% at December 31, 2016).
Dividend
The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of €0.50 per share to the General Meeting of shareholders on June 30, 2017.
Q1 2017 sales by division
|
JACQUET Abraservice
|
STAPPERT
|
IMS group
|
Stainless steel and wear-
|
Long stainless steel
|
Engineering steels
|€m
|Q1 2017
|Q1 2017
|Q1 2017
|Sales
|98.1
|126.2
|240.7
|Change vs 2016
|15.6%
|14.4%
|5.1%
|Price effect
|13.4%
|14.3%
|4.0%
|Volume effect
|2.3%
|0.1%
|1.1%
|EBITDA (1) (2)
|7.1
|9.7
|13.9
|% of sales
|7.2%
|7.7%
|5.8%
|Operating income before non-recurring items (2)
|5.0
|9.4
|12.5
|% of sales
|5.1%
|7.5%
|5.2%
|(1) Non-division activities contributed €0.6 million to Q1 2017 EBITDA.
|
(2) Adjusted for non-recurring items. The business review includes a definition of
JACQUET Abraservice specializes in the distribution of stainless steel and wear-resistant quarto plates. JACQUET and Abraservice have separate sales networks. The division generates 76% of its business in Europe and 17% in North America.
Sales amounted to €98.1 million compared to €84.8 million in Q1 2016, up 15.6% (volume effect +2.3%, price effect +13.4%).
The gross margin rate rose 3 percentage points to 31.7%, while gross margin came to €31.1 million compared to €24.4 million in Q1 2016.
The division recorded EBITDA of €7.1 million (7.2% of sales), compared to €1.9 million a year earlier (2.3% of sales).
STAPPERT specializes in the distribution of long stainless steel products in Europe. It generates 41% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €126.2 million compared to €110.3 million a year earlier, up 14.4% (volume effect +0.1%, price effect +14.3%).
The gross margin rate rose 4.6 percentage points to 24.1%, while gross margin came to €30.5 million compared to €21.5 million in Q1 2016.
STAPPERT recorded EBITDA of €9.7 million (7.7% of sales), compared to €2.6 million in Q1 2016 (2.4% of sales).
IMS group specializes in the distribution of engineering steels, usually in the form of long products. This division has included the S+B Distribution network acquired from Schmolz Bickenbach in the second semester of 2015. This network has been renamed IMS group since January 2017. The division generates 49% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
IMS group's sales amounted to €240.7 million compared to €229 million a year earlier, up 5.1% (volume effect +1.1%, price effect +4.0%).
The gross margin rate rose 4.4 percentage points to 24.9% of sales, while gross margin came to €60 million compared to €47.1 million in Q1 2016.
IMS group recorded EBITDA of €13.9 million (5.8% of sales), compared to €2.8 million (1.2% of sales) a year earlier. S+B Distribution's contribution to EBITDA was €5.7 million (4% of sales), compared to a €0.4 million loss in Q1 2016.
Key financial information
Results
Balance sheet
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2017
|Dec. 31, 2016
|Goodwill
|68.5
|68.5
|Net non-current assets
|146.3
|147.6
|Net inventory
|378.3
|376.2
|Net trade receivables
|228.6
|171.3
|Other assets
|92.1
|91.7
|Cash
|61.9
|73.0
|Total assets
|975.6
|928.3
|Shareholders' equity
|313.0
|296.5
|Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations)
|108.6
|112.3
|Trade payables
|236.9
|176.4
|Borrowings
|234.7
|281.2
|Other liabilities
|82.2
|61.8
|Total equity and liabilities
|975.6
|928.3
Cash flow
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2017
|Dec. 31, 2016
|Operating cash flow before change in working capital
|25.1
|45.3
|Change in working capital
|16.5
|(2.2)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|41.6
|43.1
|Capital expenditure
|(4.1)
|(18.3)
|Asset disposals
|0.5
|1.2
|Dividends paid to shareholders of Jacquet Metal Service S.A.
|(9.5)
|Interest paid
|(2.6)
|(9.6)
|Other movements
|0.1
|1.3
|Change in net debt
|35.5
|8.3
|Net debt brought forward
|205.3
|213.5
|Net debt carried forward
|169.7
|205.3
Activity report available: www.jacquetmetalservice.com
First half 2017 results: September 6, 2017 after close of trading
