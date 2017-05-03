LOS ANGELES, 2017-05-03 19:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital Group, LLC ("Imperial Capital") announced today the hiring of Jonathan Glionna and Scott Marchakitus, two seasoned credit analysts who will join the firm's credit sales & trading analysis team designed to create global trading ideas for its institutional investors. Glionna joins the financials analysis team in NY covering global banks, insurance and financials while Marchakitus joins the high-grade sales and trading analysis team also in NY to cover investment grade and cross over corporate credits.



"With the hiring of these veteran analysts, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to creating trading ideas for our clients," said Tom Corcoran, President of Imperial Capital, LLC. "Both Jonathan and Scott come to Imperial with extensive credit analysis experience and established track records within both the US and European markets, further distinguishing Imperial as a global leader in credit sales & trading institutional analysis."



Mr. Jonathan Glionna joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director and Senior Desk Analyst with 20 years of industry experience who will primarily cover Global Financials including European Banks and Latin American Banks for Imperial Capital's Credit Sales & Trading Group. Mr. Glionna spent the last 8 years at Barclays as a Managing Director, serving as the Head of Global Bank Credit Research in London and most recently, the Head of US Equity Strategy Research in New York. Mr. Glionna began his career with Lehman Brothers in New York as a Vice President in the Fixed Income Research Group covering the US Financial sector including banks and mortgages. After seven years, he joined Wellington Management Company in Boston as a Vice President and Fixed Income Analyst with a focus on US, European, and Japanese banks and US finance and brokerage companies. Mr. Glionna later returned to Lehman Brothers in New York as a Senior Vice President. In addition, Mr. Glionna earned a Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Methods from Babson College in Massachusetts.



In addition, Mr. Scott Marchakitus joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director and Senior Desk Analyst with more than 22 years of industry experience who will primarily cover investment grade and cross over corporate credits for Imperial Capital's Credit Sales & Trading Group. Most recently, Mr. Marchakitus was the Director of Credit Research at Goldman Sachs overseeing Investment Grade and High Yield Credit Research while also covering North American and European telecom, cable and satellite operators. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Marchakitus worked with JP Morgan in New York and London for 10 years as a Vice President in the Fixed Income Research Group covering a variety of sectors including TMT, gaming, transportation, energy, and chemicals. Mr. Marchakitus began his career as a financial analyst at Citibank in New York. Mr. Marchakitus earned a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Baltimore and a Bachelor of Science from Towson University. In addition, Mr. Marchakitus holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute.



About Imperial Capital, LLC



Imperial Capital is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.



About Imperial Capital (International), LLP



Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital's existing fixed income sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital (International), LLP expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on selling the entire credit spectrum and capital structure to its European institutional clients.



For more information regarding Imperial Capital, LLC, founded in 1997, please contact: Mark Martis Chief Operating Officer (310) 246-3674 mmartis@imperialcapital.com For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact: Brian Robertson Managing Director 44 (0) 207 650 5401 brobertson@imperialcapital.com