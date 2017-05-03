Research and Markets - UAE UPS Market Outlook to 2021: Major Players Include Schneider Electric, Emerson Network Power/Vertiv, Eaton, TrippLite, Socomec & AEG Power Solution

DUBLIN, Apr 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UAE UPS Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Number of SMBs and Enhancing Commercial Sector to Foster Growth" report to their offering.

UAE UPS Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Number of SMBs and Enhancing Commercial Sector to Foster Growth provides a comprehensive analysis of UPS market in the UAE. The report focuses on overall market size for sale of UPS systems. Market is segmented based on product type and sub segmented based on their essential features and technical specifications. Segmentation is also done on the basis of KVA Ratings. The report also covers customer's buying decision parameters, competitive landscape of major players in the UAE UPS Market and import scenario. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and trends.

This report helps readers to identify the ongoing trends in the market and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing market dynamics in the coming years. The report will help existing distributors, manufacturers along with end users in UPS division to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future

The sector has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, supported by several drivers such as the surging number of SMBs and rising commercial establishments in the country. The industry is represented by major international players such as APC by Schneider Electric, Emerson Network Power/Vertiv, Eaton, TrippLite, Socomec, AEG Power Solution and others.

UAE UPS market thrives majorly from the import of tools from countries such as China, the Philippines, Germany, Italy, US, India, France, Slovakia and others. Almost all the manufacturers present in the industry are importing their goods from these countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Appendix



3. UAE UPS Market



4. UAE UPS Market Value chain Analysis



5. Trends and developments in the UAE UPS Market



6. Government Rules and Regulations Scenario in the UAE UPS Market



7. Import Scenario in the UAE UPS Market



8. Porter Five Forces Analysis of the UAE UPS Market



9. Competitive Landscape in the UAE UPS Market, 2016



10. Future Outlook and Projections of the UAE UPS Market



11. Analyst recommendation, UAE UPS Market - Prerequisites to Market Entry



12. Macro Economic Variables, 2011-2021



Companies Mentioned



- APC by Schneider Electric

- Emerson Network Power/Vertiv

- Eaton

- TrippLite

- Socomec

- AEG Power Solutions

- GE

- Poweron

- Intex

- Maxma

- Falcon



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hb2phn/uae_ups_market





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716