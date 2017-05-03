sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are AJINOMOTO, COFCO, FUFENG, Lotus Health Industry & Meihua - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global monosodium glutamate market to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global monosodium glutamate market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

MSG is majorly consumed in food applications such as the food processing industry (snacks, convenience foods, soups, condiments, instant noodles, and seasoning blends), restaurants, and institutional food services. The demand for MSG is primarily driven by the rising need to enhance the flavor of meals, especially by fast food chains. Other than food applications, a minimal amount of MSG is used in animal feed and as a raw material for chelating agents.

One trend in market is rising global demand for meat. The demand for MSG is driven by an increase in production of animal feed, which is also dependent on growing meat consumption. MSG is used in animal feed to increase the productivity of animals. The global per capita meat consumption was around 91.05 pounds per capita in 2015 and is anticipated to rise to 99.87 pounds per capita by 2030. The increase in the global per capita meat consumption is due to the increase in overall population, which is driving the animal feed market, which in turn is the main impetus for increasing the production capacity and supply of MSG-based animal feed products.

According to the report, one driver in market is consumer awareness regarding adverse effects of artificial food ingredients. The global MSG market is heavily influenced by consumers' preference regarding healthy and hygienic food. Consumers have become more aware of hazardous and long-term side effects of synthetic and artificial food ingredients. They specifically prefer natural colored and flavored food products. Consumers are seeking products that have a clean and green label on their pack, as they consider them safer and healthier.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is rising health issues associated with consumption of MSG. MSG can cause several health issues such as diabetes, adrenal gland malfunction, high blood pressure, seizures, stroke, and excessive weight gain. In addition to these issues, various chemical changes also take place in the human body.

Key vendors

  • AJINOMOTO
  • COFCO
  • FUFENG
  • Lotus Health Industry
  • Meihua

Other prominent vendors

  • Fujian Province Jianyang Wuyi MSG
  • Linghua Group
  • Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group
  • Vedan International

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by geography

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z942r6/global_monosodium

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire