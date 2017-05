The U.S. stock market remains inches away from all-time highs. Stock indexes Dow Jones Industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all less than 1 percent from their historic highs. The small cap index Russell 2000 showed weakness today and yesterday, and is now 2.4 percent from its highs. Does this mean that stocks will keep on rising? For now, that could definitely be the case. However, stocks cannot only ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...