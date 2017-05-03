According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global military simulation and virtual training marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense technology research, "The foremost reason behind the growth of the market is the increasing need for making the armed forces combat ready amid rising tensions among different countries. This has led to the procurement of new combat vehicles and weapons to protect nations from possible external threats."

The market research analysis categorizes the global military simulation and virtual training market into three major product segments. They are:

Flight simulators

Maritime simulators

Combat simulators

Global military flight simulators market

A military flight simulator is a device that recreates various aspects of a flight environment synthetically and is used to train a pilot on military aircraft. Flight simulators are categorized into two types:

Full-flight simulators (FFS)

Flight simulation training device (FSTD)

While an FFS is a replica of a specific type of airplane cockpit, an FSTD is a replica of the flight controls and other devices. A flight simulator covers simulation in three areas, including aircraft, environment, and cueing. Technavio expects the global military flight simulators market to post a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period.

Global military maritime simulators market

A military maritime simulator is a device that artificially recreates various aspects of warships and the maritime environment. It forms the most integral part of naval training, as it becomes extremely challenging or expensive to pull out a warship from service and use it for naval crew training. At the same time, it is impossible to have trainees transported to the ship to have a training session. Therefore, the use of simulators in maritime stands as the only technique for learning. The most common military maritime simulators are:

Ship's bridge simulators

Engine room simulators

Communication/global maritime distress and safety systems

Remotely operated vehicle simulators

The global military maritime simulators market is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2016 to USD 2.8 billion in 2021.

Global military combat simulators market

Technavio expects the global military combat simulators market to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2016 to USD 2.8 billion in 2021. Military combat simulators consist of simulators and training devices that are used to teach army troops their battlefield operations or functions. These include simulators for ground-based combat vehicles, weapons, and weapon systems.

"The use of combat simulators has helped in exposing soldiers to life-threatening and crises situations in terrains and megacities, developing cognitive thinking, and improving their decision-making capabilities," says Moutushi.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

CAE

L3 Link Simulation and Training

Lockheed Martin

Rockwell Collins

Saab

