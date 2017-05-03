MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Sama Resources Inc./Ressources Sama Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SME) (the "Corporation" or "Sama") wishes to announce it has entered a consulting agreement with Contact Financial Corp. ("Contact") to provide investor relations and communication services, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval. The Company has selected Contact as an experienced arm's length firm to share Sama's compelling story with brokers, analysts and portfolio managers.

Contact is a broad-based strategic marketing and communications firm with experience in creating exposure for small- to mid-cap companies. Contact Financial headed by Kirk Gamley, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with core strengths in Vancouver, Montreal and affiliates in Europe. Contact's services will include providing advice to the Company with respect to corporate development, production and distribution of investor-focused communication tools, and increasing awareness of the Company within the financial community.

Contact has been retained for a term of twelve (12) months unless terminated by the Company upon thirty (30) days prior written notice. Contact will be paid a monthly fee of CAN $3,000.00 (plus GST) and has been granted options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Company, with an exercise price of CAN $0.21 per share that shall have a life of 2 years from the date of issue, with vesting restrictions in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Other than 240,000 common shares held directly and indirectly by Kirk Gamley and Contact Financial, none of Contact Financial group has any interest, directly or indirectly, in Sama or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than the above-referenced proposed stock options.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at http://www.samaresources.com.

