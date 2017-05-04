Gemalto: Gemalto's secure smart chip to be integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S8 in selected markets

Amsterdam, 4 May, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO)'s embedded Secure Element (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-secure-element) (eSE) - a smart chip with a secure OS and applications - will soon be integrated into the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 in selected markets. It has been embedded in other Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy A series globally and the Galaxy C series in China. This solution supports Samsung Pay (http://www.samsung.com/us/samsung-pay/) including transit and ticketing in selected markets.

This cooperation gives Samsung a channel to deploy their secure services anywhere in the world. Thanks to Gemalto's global experience and connections with multiple service providers via its Trusted Services Hub (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/mcommerce/mfs/trusted-service-hub), Gemalto also gives Samsung the opportunity to establish relationships with multiple service providers such as the leading transport operators around the globe.

"Gemalto is thrilled to be selected as one of Samsung's providers for the new Galaxy S8 and other smartphones. Â We are delighted to provide them with an end-to-end solution, which proves that our strategy based on our state-of-the-art embedded secure elements is successful. It supports a unique combination of features, and our TSH offering delivers a single entry point to link device manufacturers and service providers," said Suzanne Tong-Li, Senior Vice President of Greater China and Korea for Mobiles Services and IoT and China Country Head.

