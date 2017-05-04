A mix of logistics solutions opened new market for company.

Iconic toy company Radio Flyer has chosen C.H. Robinson to help bring the Tesla Model S for Kids to families in Europe. C.H. Robinson was chosen for its ability to bring a comprehensive logistics solution that enables Radio Flyer to open a strategic global market for its products.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005035/en/

Radio Flyer and C.H. Robinson worked together to bring the Tesla Model S for Kids to families in Europe. (Photo: Business Wire)

Challenged with entering direct e-commerce in the European market, first for the Tesla Model S for Kids and later for other products, Radio Flyer turned to C.H. Robinson to develop a complete solution that moves products into Europe and through to consumers' doorsteps. C.H. Robinson's solution included securing a warehouse that offered storage and pick and pack services, identifying providers in Europe to manufacture customized license plates, and planning and arranging for both global forwarding and over the road transportation throughout Europe.

"We were pleased with the knowledge and experience C.H. Robinson has in both European supply chains and global transportation," said Jake Guffey, Production Supply Chain Manager at Radio Flyer. "Our work together enabled us to offer our products to consumers in a new global market."

C.H. Robinson first identified Radio Flyer's needs and challenges in terms of the Tesla Model S for Kids and developed a customized solution for the manufacturer. Due to the initial success of the program in Europe, Radio Flyer has expanded its relationship with C.H. Robinson, engaging the logistics provider to support the transportation of other products, including into third-party warehouses throughout Europe.

"Our relationship with Radio Flyer has proven to be a key to our success together. Our hands-on strategy has been adopted by Radio Flyer and together we are improving their supply chain and helping grow their global presence," said Jeroen Eijsink, President Europe of C.H. Robinson Europe. "We're proud to work alongside this 100-year-old company to help them bring their iconic products to families throughout Europe."

About C.H. Robinson

At C.H. Robinson, we believe in accelerating global trade to drive the world's economy. Using the strengths of our people, processes and technology, we help our customers work smarter, not harder. As one of the world's largest third-party logistics providers (3PL), we provide a broad portfolio of logistics services, fresh produce sourcing and Managed Services through our global network. In Europe, C.H. Robinson is one of the leading road transportation and freight forwarders with a dynamic network of offices across the region. Our team members in Europe are multi-lingual, skilled at building relationships and focused on serving their customers. The company, our Foundation and our employees contribute annually to a variety of organizations around the world. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA, C.H. Robinson (CHRW) is publicly traded on the NASDAQ. For more information, visit http://www.chrobinson.com or view our company video.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005035/en/

Contacts:

C.H. Robinson

Marianne Myburgh, +31.205.170.206

Marketing Manager

Marianne.myburgh@chrobinson.com