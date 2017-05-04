PJSC MAGNIT - Change of Share

Press Release
Krasnodar
May 4, 2017
Magnit Announces the Change of Share in the Charter Capital
Krasnodar, Russia (May 4, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" (ordinary shares stake) owned by Vladimir Gordeychuk, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors.
On May 3, 2017 the Company was notified of the following change of share of Vladimir Gordeychuk, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, in the charter capital.
|Date of change
|Share in the charter capital
before change
|Share of the ordinary shares
before change
|Share in the charter capital
after change
|Share of the ordinary shares
after change
|April 28, 2017
|1.0605%
|1.0605%
|1.060488%
|1.060488%
|May 02, 2017
|1.060488%
|1.060488%
|1.060472%
|1.060472%
|May 03, 2017
|1.060472%
|1.060472%
|1.030886%
|1.030886%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Vladimir Gordeychuk
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Member of the BOD PJSC "Magnit"
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
|b)
|LEI
|-
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted.
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal (special repurchase agreement)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) (RUB)
|Volume(s)
|8888
|8886
|8879
|8832
|8809
|8828
|8819
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Price
(RUB.)
|Aggregated volume
|8,829.03
|28,000.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|April 28, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Moscow Exchange (MISX)
|4.3
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|?)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition (special repurchase agreement)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(RUB.)
Volume(s)
|8,847.39
|8
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Price
(RUB.)
|Aggregated volume
|8,847.39
|8
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|April 28, 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|?)
Name
|Vladimir Gordeychuk
|2
Reason for the notification
|b)
Position/status
member of the BOD PJSC "Magnit"
|c)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
|3
Details of the issuer
|?)
|Name
|Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
|b)
|LEI
|-
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|?)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|b)
Nature of the transaction
|Disposal (special repurchase agreement)
|c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) (RUB.)
Volume(s)
|8 827
|23
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Price
(RUB.)
|Aggregated volume
|8 827
|23
|e)
Date of the transaction
May 02, 2017
|f)
Place of the transaction
outside a trading venue
|4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|?)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
|b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition (special repurchase agreement)
|c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) (RUB.)
Volume(s)
|8829,46
|23
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Price(RUB.)
|Aggregated volume
|8829,46
|23
|e)
Date of the transaction
May 02, 2017
|f)
Place of the transaction
outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
|Timothy Post
|Head of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
|Investor Relations Office
|MagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
|Media Inquiries
|Media Relations Department
press@magnit.ru
Company description:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.