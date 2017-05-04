PJSC MAGNIT - Change of Share

Press Release

Krasnodar

May 4, 2017

Magnit Announces the Change of Share in the Charter Capital

Krasnodar, Russia (May 4, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" (ordinary shares stake) owned by Vladimir Gordeychuk, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors.

On May 3, 2017 the Company was notified of the following change of share of Vladimir Gordeychuk, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, in the charter capital.

Date of change Share in the charter capital

before change Share of the ordinary shares

before change Share in the charter capital

after change Share of the ordinary shares

after change April 28, 2017 1.0605% 1.0605% 1.060488% 1.060488% May 02, 2017 1.060488% 1.060488% 1.060472% 1.060472% May 03, 2017 1.060472% 1.060472% 1.030886% 1.030886%

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vladimir Gordeychuk 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Member of the BOD PJSC "Magnit" b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI - 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal (special repurchase agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (RUB) Volume(s) 8,837 8 d) Aggregate information:

- aggregate volume;

- price. Price

(RUB.) Aggregate volume 8,837 8 e) Date of the transaction April 28, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (RUB.)

Volume(s) 8916 32 8916 10 8915 25 8914 14 8914 363 8913 11 8911 25 8909 20 8911 25 8910 17 8909 16 8908 25 8908 18 8907 19 8906 5 8906 3 8902 16 8901 1 8901 56 8900 41 8900 5 8899 9 8896 10 8896 1 8896 7 8895 25 8894 1 8892 1 8892 4 8891 7 8891 64 8891 95 8890 25 8890 4 8901 8 8900 42 8900 23 8898 8 8897 25 8894 9 8893 25 8891 2 8890 1 8890 10 8889 2 8888 2 8888 2 8887 25 8887 15 8886 20 8886 2 8886 17 8885 2 8884 25 8883 1 8882 8 8882 1 8882 2 8881 5 8881 5 8881 1 8880 8 8880 57 8880 28 8878 25 8877 1 8875 20 8875 1 8875 5 8874 25 8872 5 8871 5 8871 5 8871 1 8871 1 8869 1 8868 1 8867 1 8867 1 8866 1 8865 2 8864 1 8863 2 8863 32 8862 1 8862 93 8862 99 8862 290 8889 25 8889 17 8888 42 8888 26 8887 2 8887 2 8886 9 8885 25 8885 8 8882 21 8881 2 8880 25 8879 1 8877 11 8875 8 8874 18 8874 1 8871 25 8871 1 8871 1 8869 5 8869 1 8869 2 8869 20 8868 25 8868 1 8867 2 8867 10 8867 4 8867 10 8867 1 8867 1 8866 4 8866 40 8866 4 8866 3 8866 7 8866 1 8866 1 8866 2 8865 7 8865 10 8865 4 8865 80 8865 40 8865 1 8865 1 8864 5 8864 4 8864 40 8864 1 8863 25 8863 10 8863 10 8863 7 8863 1 8862 4 8861 1 8860 3 8860 100 8860 1 8859 20 8858 1 8858 7 8857 25 8856 1 8854 20 8854 10 8854 7 8852 15 8852 1 8851 1 8851 14 8851 4 8851 6 8850 2 8850 10 8850 30 8850 1 8850 5 8850 1 8846 2 8843 1 8842 1 8842 1 8842 20 8841 5 8841 6 8840 14 8870 2 8870 5 8869 23 8869 17 8868 25 8868 3 8867 10 8866 10 8863 25 8862 2 8861 1 8861 1 8861 32 8860 25 8860 300 8860 1 8857 5 8854 1 8852 1 8852 1 8852 1 8852 1 8851 1 8850 1 8850 5 8848 8 8847 25 8847 5 8845 1 8844 5 8843 1 8842 1 8842 1 8842 10 8842 2 8841 25 8841 2 8841 2 8841 2 8840 6 8840 2 8839 1 8839 40 8838 1 8838 1 8838 1 8837 2 8837 1 8836 1 8835 1 8835 3 8835 1 8833 1 8832 5 8831 4 8831 5 8831 70 8831 7 8831 1 8831 10 8831 2 8830 1 8830 3 8829 20 8828 5 8827 1 8825 20 8825 3 8825 20 8823 10 8823 1 8822 2 8822 1 8821 5 8821 10 8821 20 8821 6 8821 5 8821 10 8820 10 8820 1 8820 6 8820 24 8820 1 8819 4 8819 2 8819 2 8818 1 8818 51 8888 1 8887 32 8887 32 8886 25 8885 13 8884 168 8884 9 8883 25 8882 23 8878 25 8877 17 8876 9 8876 1 8875 11 8874 25 8873 1 8873 1 8872 1 8871 1 8870 17 8858 10 8857 5 8857 16 8856 1 8856 1 8856 10 8855 1 8855 1 8854 1 8854 4 8853 10 8851 23 8850 25 8850 2 8850 5 8850 4 8847 1 8847 1 8847 1 8847 1 8847 5 8847 4 8847 40 8846 1 8846 1 8846 1 8846 1 8846 1 8846 2 8846 20 8844 25 8843 1 8843 5 8842 1 8842 5 8842 40 8841 7 8841 7 8841 20 8841 200 8841 9 8840 2 8840 7 8839 4 8839 31 8894 13 8890 25 8887 2 8887 26 8886 11 8883 25 8882 1 8876 1 8875 32 8874 19 8873 1 8873 1 8872 25 8872 1 8871 1 8869 12 8867 10 8867 6 8867 35 8866 10 8866 5 8866 35 8866 6 8866 5 8866 3 8866 3 8866 3 8866 5 8866 5 8866 10 8865 1 8865 1 8865 1 8865 1 8865 1 8865 1 8865 1 8865 1 8865 1 8865 1 8865 12 8865 20 8865 2 8865 64 8865 15 8865 5 8865 1 8864 25 8864 4 8864 20 8864 64 8864 40 8864 40 8864 44 8863 10 8863 4 8863 30 8863 4 8863 25 8863 20 8863 5 8863 60 8863 6 8862 8 8862 4 8862 40 8862 50 8862 10 8862 6 8862 9 8862 6 8886 41 8882 10 8882 8 8878 20 8877 12 8877 1 8876 6 8875 32 8874 25 8871 25 8868 1 8868 1 8867 33 8867 1 8865 25 8863 1 8863 4 8862 25 8862 12 8861 1 8861 1 8861 1 8861 14 8861 20 8860 15 8859 14 8859 4 8859 12 8858 20 8858 20 8858 6 8858 5 8858 1 8858 40 8858 20 8858 40 8857 1 8857 4 8857 8 8857 12 8857 64 8857 25 8856 1 8856 1 8856 1 8856 1 8856 4 8856 6 8856 15 8856 7 8856 20 8855 1 8855 1 8855 5 8855 40 8855 2 8855 5 8855 30 8855 5 8855 9 8854 1 8854 1 8854 50 8854 1 8854 1 8854 12 8854 20 8854 10 8854 6 8854 8 8854 44 8853 1 8853 10 8853 40 8853 10 8886 34 8886 22 8885 14 8884 19 8883 25 8880 25 8877 4 8877 12 8876 25 8869 5 8868 5 8868 64 8867 5 8867 12 8867 5 8866 6 8866 5 8866 5 8866 8 8866 5 8866 5 8866 5 8865 5 8865 6 8865 12 8865 5 8865 1 8865 15 8865 10 8865 40 8865 25 8865 4 8865 10 8865 1 8864 15 8864 12 8864 20 8864 1 8864 6 8864 40 8864 60 8864 4 8864 25 8864 8 8863 1 8863 1 8863 1 8863 15 8863 15 8863 10 8863 25 8863 6 8863 20 8863 40 8863 10 8863 1 8863 40 8863 3 8863 1 8863 5 8863 10 8863 15 8863 5 8863 4 8862 18 8862 1 8862 1 8862 12 8862 15 8862 40 8862 1 8862 9 8862 6 8862 1 8862 5 8862 15 8862 8 8879 10 8879 19 8877 11 8876 25 8876 11 8874 1 8874 32 8873 25 8873 1 8873 1 8873 1 8873 1 8872 246 8872 1 8870 25 8867 25 8866 17 8865 2 8865 5 8865 12 8865 15 8865 5 8865 3 8864 25 8864 40 8864 5 8864 5 8864 10 8864 15 8864 2 8864 20 8864 15 8864 10 8864 5 8864 10 8863 5 8863 40 8863 25 8863 10 8863 15 8863 20 8863 40 8863 9 8863 6 8863 40 8863 5 8863 3 8863 10 8862 1 8862 12 8862 40 8862 10 8862 5 8862 15 8862 10 8862 23 8874 25 8873 9 8873 17 8873 18 8872 11 8871 12 8869 25 8868 3 8867 3 8866 8 8866 5 8866 32 8865 50 8864 15 8864 5 8864 10 8864 5 8864 16 8864 15 8864 40 8863 20 8863 30 8863 10 8863 4 8863 35 8863 6 8863 12 8863 4 8863 5 8863 3 8862 15 8862 20 8862 50 8862 1 8862 5 8862 40 8862 20 8861 1 8861 1 8861 1 8861 1 8861 1 8861 10 8861 6 8860 1 8860 15 8860 4 8860 30 8860 5 8860 5 8860 9 8860 3 8860 40 8860 6 8860 15 8859 25 8859 10 8859 6 8859 4 8859 15 8859 5 8859 10 8859 12 8859 15 8859 4 8859 5 8859 10 8859 40 8858 1 8858 1 8858 1 8858 6 8858 10 8858 40 8858 22 8862 3 8862 16 8861 11 8859 9 8859 32 8859 32 8858 25 8858 7 8857 1 8857 20 8857 1 8857 14 8856 1 8855 1 8855 1 8854 1 8854 4 8854 8 8854 4 8853 1 8853 1 8853 1 8853 1 8853 1 8853 1 8853 10 8852 21 8852 1 8852 1 8852 20 8852 10 8852 20 8851 2 8851 1 8851 50 8851 15 8851 40 8851 3 8851 40 8850 1 8850 5 8850 1 8850 2 8850 30 8850 50 8850 5 8850 15 8850 30 8850 20 8849 25 8849 15 8849 4 8849 40 8849 4 8848 1 8848 1 8848 1 8848 1 8848 1 8848 1 8848 1 8848 40 8848 1 8848 1 8848 10 8848 1 8848 10 8848 1 8848 1 8848 1 8848 1 8848 1 8848 1 8848 6 8848 5 8848 5 8848 15 8848 15 8848 4 8848 3 8848 20 8848 10 8848 44 8848 30 8847 1 8847 1 8847 1 8847 20 8847 20 8847 15 8847 10 8847 21 8863 2 8862 1 8861 25 8858 25 8858 13 8857 13 8856 1 8856 2 8855 3 8855 1 8853 7 8852 25 8850 1 8849 64 8848 4 8848 20 8847 2 8847 10 8847 5 8846 8 8846 10 8846 20 8845 6 8845 15 8845 1 8844 5 8844 10 8844 1 8872 25 8871 1 8870 1 8869 31 8868 25 8868 13 8867 1 8865 25 8864 1 8863 1 8862 25 8861 1 8861 6 8860 1 8859 4 8858 25 8858 11 8857 1 8856 1 8856 11 8855 10 8854 25 8854 3 8852 1 8852 2 8852 4 8851 5 8851 2 8851 6 8851 6 8851 4 8851 1 8851 7 8851 10 8850 1 8850 320 8850 5 8849 25 8848 1 8847 2 8847 2 8847 1 8846 1 8846 8 8845 23 8844 1 8842 25 8842 22 8842 6 8842 4 8841 5 8841 2 8841 13 8841 20 8840 20 8840 3 8839 1 8838 10 8838 10 8838 4 8838 50 8838 5 8837 12 8837 2 8837 4 8836 25 8836 10 8836 1 8835 1 8835 1 8835 1 8835 6 8835 10 8835 5 8834 1 8834 1 8834 4 8834 4 8833 1 8833 1 8833 10 8833 4 8832 1 8832 9 8852 1 8850 9 8850 5 8849 8 8848 1 8845 12 8843 7 8841 58 8840 5 8840 5 8840 1 8840 5 8840 15 8840 10 8840 20 8840 20 8839 40 8839 10 8839 10 8839 20 8839 6 8839 40 8839 15 8839 4 8839 5 8839 40 8838 17 8838 50 8838 20 8838 40 8838 64 8838 10 8838 10 8838 10 8838 6 8838 20 8838 10 8838 20 8838 10 8837 6 8837 5 8837 12 8837 18 8845 1 8843 25 8842 2 8841 2 8840 25 8838 10 8837 32 8837 13 8836 4 8836 5 8836 1 8836 1 8836 1 8836 1 8836 1 8836 1 8836 1 8836 10 8836 20 8836 20 8836 10 8836 5 8836 12 8836 10 8836 32 8836 5 8835 25 8835 40 8835 50 8835 20 8835 10 8835 20 8835 10 8835 15 8835 5 8835 5 8834 50 8834 40 8834 3 8834 20 8834 20 8834 5 8834 12 8834 6 8834 10 8833 32 8833 6 8833 40 8833 10 8833 10 8833 10 8833 10 8833 10 8833 6 8833 15 8833 6 8832 1 8832 1 8832 12 8832 2 8832 1 8832 15 8832 1 8832 6 8832 5 8832 6 8831 1 8831 1 8831 1 8831 1 8831 1 8831 5 8831 4 8831 1 8831 20 8831 20 8831 6 8831 5 8831 40 8831 10 8831 15 8831 10 8831 15 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 20 8849 1 8848 1 8848 24 8847 25 8843 1 8842 64 8841 10 8841 9 8841 22 8840 1 8839 22 8838 25 8836 5 8836 50 8836 40 8836 10 8835 10 8835 5 8835 50 8834 5 8834 5 8834 5 8834 5 8834 5 8834 5 8834 5 8834 4 8834 40 8834 10 8834 15 8834 6 8833 3 8833 5 8833 10 8833 10 8833 10 8833 10 8833 40 8832 8 8832 1 8832 1 8832 1 8832 1 8832 1 8832 1 8832 1 8832 1 8832 64 8832 10 8832 4 8832 10 8832 40 8832 3 8831 1 8831 1 8831 1 8831 1 8831 1 8831 1 8831 1 8831 10 8831 1 8831 5 8831 15 8831 24 8831 10 8831 5 8831 40 8831 6 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 10 8830 10 8830 10 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 5 8830 4 8830 4 8830 40 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8830 1 8829 1 8829 15 8829 1 8829 10 8829 10 8829 1 8829 1 8829 1 8829 14 8832 1 8831 25 8831 135 8828 25 8819 3 8818 5 8818 5 8818 25 8817 4 8817 1 8817 1 8817 10 8816 1 8816 1 8816 1 8816 1 8816 1 8816 5 8816 6 8816 45 8815 1 8815 1 8815 1 8815 2 8815 1 8815 1 8815 7 8815 200 8814 1 8814 1 8814 1 8814 1 8814 1 8813 1 8813 1 8813 1 8813 1 8813 1 8812 1 8812 1 8811 5 8811 10 8811 1 8811 1 8811 1 8810 1 8810 12 8810 1 8810 1 8810 1 8810 1 8810 1 8810 1 8810 1 8810 1 8810 1 8809 1 8809 1 8809 1 8809 5 8809 7 8809 40 8808 20 8808 1 8808 1 8808 1 8807 4 8807 1 8807 20 8806 1 8806 1 8806 1 8805 25 8805 40 8804 10 8804 35 8804 1 8804 1 8804 1 8804 1 8804 4 8804 10 8803 1 8803 1 8803 10 8803 5 8803 10 8803 1 8803 4 8803 4 8802 20 8802 2 8802 3 8802 20 8802 1 8802 1 8802 1 8802 1 8802 20 8802 40 8802 20 8802 10 8801 1 8801 10 8801 1 8801 1 8801 1 8801 1 8801 9 8815 32 8814 25 8813 1 8812 5 8811 25 8811 1 8810 20 8810 1 8808 25 8808 1 8807 1 8807 1 8807 1 8807 1 8806 12 8806 80 8805 25 8805 1 8805 200 8805 1 8805 1 8805 1 8804 1 8803 1 8803 23 8802 25 8802 1 8802 10 8801 44 8801 1 8801 6 8801 1 8801 6 8800 1 8800 6 8800 30 8800 1 8800 20 8800 1 8800 1 8800 1 8800 1 8800 3 8800 1 8800 10 8800 50 8800 1 8800 5 8800 1 8800 15 8800 146 8800 20 8800 40 8800 30 8800 10 8800 20 8800 6 8809 19 8805 25 8802 1 8801 95 8800 6 8800 10 8799 10 8798 1 8798 1 8798 1 8797 25 8797 1 8797 2 8796 1 8796 1 8796 1 8796 1 8796 1 8796 4 8796 1 8796 3 8795 4 8795 1 8795 200 8795 2 8795 1 8794 25 8793 1 8792 45 8791 1 8791 4 8791 1 8791 15 8790 490 8793 2 8793 1 8792 25 8791 24 8791 12 8790 10 8790 1 8790 10 8790 200 8790 10 8790 1 8790 2 8787 25 8786 1 8785 6 8784 1 8783 3 8782 2 8782 1 8782 8 8782 13 8781 10 8781 1 8781 3 8780 10 8780 1 8780 1 8780 1 8780 1 8780 1 8780 4 8780 5 8779 1 8778 1 8777 88 8777 1 8776 25 8775 40 8775 5 8775 1 8775 5 8774 20 8773 1 8773 20 8772 4 8772 20 8772 20 8771 4 8771 4 8771 20 8770 1 8770 15 8768 40 8767 1 8767 40 8767 45 8767 45 8767 45 8767 21 8766 20 8766 5 8765 1 8765 2 8765 40 8765 3 8788 4 8788 1 8787 25 8787 1 8783 2 8782 5 8782 32 8781 25 8780 2 8780 1 8778 14 8777 25 8777 3 8776 20 8775 40 8775 2 8775 1 8774 50 8774 10 8774 6 8774 12 8774 40 8774 4 8774 20 8774 20 8773 10 8773 5 8773 40 8773 6 8773 20 8773 40 8773 80 8773 3 8773 20 8773 40 8773 4 8773 5 8773 3 8772 2 8772 1 8772 11 8772 10 8772 20 8772 10 8772 4 8772 15 8772 10 8772 10 8772 4 8772 10 8772 40 8772 6 8771 2 8771 5 8771 10 8771 10 8771 1 8771 80 8771 25 8771 10 8771 1 8771 40 8771 15 8770 7 8784 24 8784 3 8784 17 8781 25 8780 322 8777 25 8771 14 8771 1 8771 5 8770 1 8767 20 8761 5 8760 1 8760 40 8758 19 8758 7 8757 10 8756 25 8755 3 8755 1 8754 10 8754 20 8754 10 8753 60 8753 20 8753 4 8752 20 8752 10 8751 5 8751 10 8751 4 8751 10 8750 1 8750 1 8750 5 8750 15 8750 20 8750 203 8750 4 8763 8 8760 25 8759 5 8756 25 8755 1 8755 3 8752 20 8751 1 8750 200 8750 1 8750 1 8750 30 8750 39 8750 25 8750 2 8750 10 8750 10 8750 10 8750 20 8750 5 8750 31 8750 64 8750 15 8750 244 8750 35 8750 44 8750 50 8750 5 8750 48 8750 23 8828 24 8827 25 8826 16 8824 25 8823 4 8817 10 8802 3 8801 20 8801 5 8800 25 8800 5 8800 1 8792 32 8791 20 8791 5 8791 60 8790 2 8790 25 8789 20 8786 25 8783 10 8783 6 8783 8 8783 7 8782 50 8781 5 8780 10 8780 3 8779 20 8778 33 8778 8 8778 24 8776 15 8776 40 8775 8 8775 4 8774 15 8774 8 8773 50 8773 10 8773 10 8772 40 8771 5 8771 15 8771 40 8771 10 8771 20 8771 8 8770 10 8770 15 8770 40 8770 4 8769 97 8867 1 8866 25 8865 69 8863 25 8861 6 8860 1 8860 22 8859 25 8852 157 8850 5 8850 25 8850 3 8869 1 8869 1 8867 25 8862 1 8857 1 8852 32 8851 25 8850 1 8850 1 8850 6 8850 7 8850 25 8850 13 8850 6 8850 13 8850 25 8850 17 8850 10 8850 13 8850 30 8850 30 8850 30 8850 7 8850 15 8850 8 8850 13 8850 11 8850 44 8850 4 8850 13 8850 72 8850 5 8850 2 8850 16 8850 77 8850 6 8850 14 8850 4 8850 8 8850 4 8811 1 8809 25 8809 5 8808 1 8807 1 8807 4 8807 300 8806 25 8804 4 8803 25 8803 6 8802 2 8801 5 8801 16 8800 25 8800 1 8800 4 8800 4 8800 144 8805 1 8805 14 8804 2 8804 5 8803 13 8802 25 8800 23 8800 20 8800 2 8804 29 8803 6 8802 2 8801 10 8800 20 8800 3 8800 7 8800 16 8800 8 8800 10 8800 10 8800 2 8800 1 8800 3 8800 1 8800 2 8800 2 8800 6 8800 16 8800 2 8800 1 8800 3 8800 7 8800 3 8800 5 8800 2 8800 5 8800 2 8800 2 8800 11 8800 8 8800 2 8800 6 8800 9 8800 3 8800 5 8800 11 8800 10 8800 10 8800 1 8800 28 8800 2 8800 1 8800 1 8800 3 8819 25 8814 1 8811 2 8810 25 8810 7 8808 7 8808 2 8807 25 8801 4 8800 1 8800 5 8800 10 8800 29 8800 10 8800 6 8800 14 8800 2 8800 27 8800 20 8800 50 8800 187 8800 10 8800 5 8800 2 8800 51 8800 102 8800 10 8800 10 8800 3 8800 51 8800 5 8800 2 8800 160 8800 31 8800 4 8800 20 8800 4 8800 4 8800 4 8800 4 8800 2 8800 33 8800 2 8800 8 8800 11 8800 3 8806 3 8805 10 8803 44 8802 25 8802 8 8800 288 8809 3 8806 25 8804 21 8803 25 8803 8 8802 2 8800 25 8800 1 8808 2 8807 9 8806 68 8805 6 8804 9 8801 25 8800 1 8812 2 8811 25 8810 5 8809 6 8808 7 8807 25 8805 2 8804 25 8800 12 8800 19 8800 10 8800 10 8800 13 8800 25 8800 19 8800 30 8800 55 8800 3 8800 20 8800 10 8800 10 8800 40 8800 19 8815 25 8814 16 8812 25 8811 41 8810 3 8810 4 8809 8 8807 25 8807 5 8802 2 8801 25 8800 2 8800 23 8800 26 8800 266 8800 5 8800 3 8800 4 8800 4 8800 4 8800 50 8800 5 8800 4 8800 34 8800 5 8800 1 8800 2 8800 1 8800 25 8800 53 8800 9 8800 1 8800 3 8800 11 8800 38 8800 20 8800 3 8800 12 8800 8 8800 4 8800 1 8800 2 8800 10 8800 5 8808 9 8807 2 8806 8 8800 32 8800 4 8800 2 8800 29 8800 11 8800 6 8800 20 8800 10 8800 10 8800 10 8800 10 8800 10 8800 4 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Price

(RUB.) Aggregated volume 8,829.03 28,000.00 e) Date of the transaction April 28, 2017 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX) 4.3 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition (special repurchase agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(RUB.)

Volume(s) 8,847.39 8 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Price

(RUB.) Aggregated volume 8,847.39 8 e) Date of the transaction April 28, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?)

Name Vladimir Gordeychuk 2

Reason for the notification b)

Position/status

member of the BOD PJSC "Magnit" c)

Initial notification/ Amendment



Initial notification 3

Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI - 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b)

Nature of the transaction Disposal (special repurchase agreement) c)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (RUB.)



Volume(s) 8 827 23 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Price

(RUB.) Aggregated volume 8 827 23 e)

Date of the transaction

May 02, 2017 f)

Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue 4.2

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition (special repurchase agreement) c)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (RUB.)



Volume(s) 8829,46 23 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price Price(RUB.) Aggregated volume 8829,46 23 e)

Date of the transaction

May 02, 2017 f)

Place of the transaction



outside a trading venue

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.