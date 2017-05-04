sprite-preloader
31,15 Euro		-0,518
-1,64 %
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,22
31,583
09:10
31,315
31,481
09:10
04.05.2017 | 09:02
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC MAGNIT - Change of Share

PR Newswire
London, May 4

Press Release

Krasnodar

May 4, 2017

Magnit Announces the Change of Share in the Charter Capital

Krasnodar, Russia (May 4, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" (ordinary shares stake) owned by Vladimir Gordeychuk, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors.

On May 3, 2017 the Company was notified of the following change of share of Vladimir Gordeychuk, the member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, in the charter capital.

Date of changeShare in the charter capital
before change		Share of the ordinary shares
before change		Share in the charter capital
after change		Share of the ordinary shares
after change
April 28, 20171.0605%1.0605%1.060488%1.060488%
May 02, 20171.060488%1.060488%1.060472%1.060472%
May 03, 20171.060472%1.060472%1.030886%1.030886%

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameVladimir Gordeychuk
2Reason for notification
a)Position / statusMember of the BOD PJSC "Magnit"
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NamePublic Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
b)LEI-
4.1Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal (special repurchase agreement)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) (RUB)Volume(s)
8,8378
d)Aggregate information:
- aggregate volume;
- price.
Price
(RUB.)		 Aggregate volume
8,837 8
e)Date of the transactionApril 28, 2017
f)Place of the transactionoutside a trading venue
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
(RUB.)		Aggregated volume
8,829.0328,000.00
e)Date of the transactionApril 28, 2017
f)Place of the transactionMoscow Exchange (MISX)
4.3Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
?)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeShare
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition (special repurchase agreement)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)
(RUB.)
Volume(s)
8,847.398
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
(RUB.)		Aggregated volume
8,847.398
e)Date of the transactionApril 28, 2017
f)Place of the transactionoutside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
?)
Name		Vladimir Gordeychuk
2
Reason for the notification
b)
Position/status
member of the BOD PJSC "Magnit"
c)
Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
?)NamePublic Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
b)LEI-
4.1Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
?)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
b)
Nature of the transaction		Disposal (special repurchase agreement)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) (RUB.)

Volume(s)
8 82723
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
(RUB.)		Aggregated volume
8 82723
e)
Date of the transaction
May 02, 2017
f)
Place of the transaction
outside a trading venue
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
?)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition (special repurchase agreement)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) (RUB.)

Volume(s)
8829,4623
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price(RUB.)Aggregated volume
8829,4623
e)
Date of the transaction
May 02, 2017
f)
Place of the transaction

outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,089 stores (10,540 convenience, 427 hypermarkets and 3,122 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


