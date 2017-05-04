Further Expands Product Capabilities and End-Market Coverage of Torque Offering to Critical Industries

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA), a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks, today announced that it has acquired Norbar Torque Tools Holdings Limited, along with its U.S. and Chinese joint ventures, ("Norbar") for approximately $72 million. Based in Banbury, United Kingdom, with annual sales of approximately $41 million, Norbar is a leading European manufacturer of a full range of torque products, including wrenches, multipliers and calibrators and has a strong presence in critical industries, including power generation, oil gas, mining and railroad. The acquisition of Norbar, which will be part of the company's Commercial Industrial Group, complements and expands Snap-on's existing torque offering to critical industries, particularly in powered torque products.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products. Products and services are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.4 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements that (i) are in the future tense; (ii) include the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "approximates," or similar words that reference Snap-on or its management; (iii) are specifically identified as forward-looking; or (iv) describe Snap-on's or management's future outlook, plans, estimates, objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Snap-on cautions the reader that this news release may contain statements, including earnings projections, that are forward-looking in nature and were developed by management in good faith and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding Snap-on's expected results that could cause (and in some cases have caused) actual results to differ materially from those described or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include those found in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the information under the "Safe Harbor" and "Risk Factors" headings in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, which are incorporated herein by reference. Snap-on disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statement provided in this news release, except as required by law.

For additional information, please visit www.snapon.com.

