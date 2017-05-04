Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2017) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of a budget from Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") for drilling at the West McArthur uranium project ("Project"). Geophysics and drilling, estimated to cost $1.9 million, will be carried out this summer on both the Grid 1 and Grid 5 targets using a helicopter supported team based at Cameco's nearby majority-owned McArthur River mine.