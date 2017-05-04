Vieremä, Finland, 2017-05-04 14:48 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ponsse Plc Managers' transactions May 4, 2017



Ponsse Plc has received the following disclosure on May 4, 2017.



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Nummela, Juho Aleksi Position: President and CEO Issuer: Ponsse Plc (PON1V) LEI: 7437000IQJS6ZC1FR041



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION ________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-05-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009005078 Nature of transaction: ASQUISITION



Transaction details (1): Volume: 2150 Unit price: 23,20000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2150 Average price: 23,20000 EUR ________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-05-03 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009005078 Nature of transaction: ASQUISITION



Transaction details (1): Volume: 3075 Unit price: 23,20000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 3075 Average price: 23,20000 EUR



Vieremä May 4, 2017



PONSSE PLC



FURTHER INFORMATION CFO Petri Härkönen, tel. +358 50 409 8362



