Vieremä, Finland, 2017-05-04 14:48 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Ponsse Plc Managers' transactions May 4, 2017
Ponsse Plc: Managers' transactions
Ponsse Plc has received the following disclosure on May 4, 2017.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nummela, Juho Aleksi Position: President and CEO Issuer: Ponsse Plc (PON1V) LEI: 7437000IQJS6ZC1FR041
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION ________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-05-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009005078 Nature of transaction: ASQUISITION
Transaction details (1): Volume: 2150 Unit price: 23,20000 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2150 Average price: 23,20000 EUR ________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-05-03 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009005078 Nature of transaction: ASQUISITION
Transaction details (1): Volume: 3075 Unit price: 23,20000 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 3075 Average price: 23,20000 EUR
Vieremä May 4, 2017
PONSSE PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION CFO Petri Härkönen, tel. +358 50 409 8362
DISTRIBUTION NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd Principal media www.ponsse.com
