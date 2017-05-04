Navamedic ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter results 2017

Navamedic ASA invites you to a presentation of the first quarter 2017 figures.
The presentation takes place at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Wednesday 10 May. The presentation will start at 08.00.
Representatives from the company will be:
CEO Tom Rönnlund
CFO Toril Marie Ås
The presentation will be webcasted live on www.navamedic.com (http://www.navamedic.com) - investor relations -presentations-webcast at 08.00 CET.
Shortly after the presentation the webcast recording will be published on the same site.
Contact Navamedic ASA:
Mobile: +46 727 320 321
