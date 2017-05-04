Axis announces new solutions for retail, which can provide intelligence and drive revenue growth.

Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, today announced that Cognimatics' applications have been fully integrated with Axis' network cameras, audio, and access control products. Axis acquired Cognimatics in 2016 after a long, successful partnership.

The new solutions will be marketed solely under the Axis brand, and will support retailers in two critical areas store optimization solutions for customer understanding and revenue growth and loss prevention solutions to prevent theft.

"When Axis acquired Cognimatics back in 2016 I knew that our technologies would create a strong portfolio for our retail customers," said Hedgie Bartol, Business Development Manager, Retail, Axis Communications, Inc. "We're excited that we're now able to offer a solution that can generate more revenue per customer, reduce shrink and enhance overall customer experience."

Axis Store Optimization Solution

When used with business intelligence and analytics software, Axis' network cameras and audio products deliver unparalleled accuracy with people counting, age and gender detection, store occupancy estimation, and queue monitoring. The insights are delivered through comprehensive reports designed for customer needs, hosted in the cloud and available through both desktop and mobile applications. The solution allows for the enhancement of the customer experience and sales opportunities through dynamic staffing levels, sales display information, and in-store announcements.

Axis' Store Optimization Solution Axis' Network Product Examples Axis' Store Optimization Suite AXIS M30 Network Camera Series AXIS People Counter AXIS P30 Network Camera Series AXIS 3D People Counter AXIS P8804 Stereo Sensor Kit AXIS Demographic Identifier AXIS C1004-E Network Cabinet Speaker AXIS Occupancy Estimator AXIS C2005 Network Ceiling Speaker AXIS Queue Monitor AXIS Store Reporter AXIS Store Data Manager

Axis Loss Prevention Solution

In the loss prevention solution, Axis' network cameras, access controllers, and video door stations are combined with analytics software to highlight issues in real-time and enable immediate action.

Axis Loss Prevention Solution Axis' Network Product Examples Axis' Loss Prevention Suite AXIS M30 Network Camera Series AXIS Direction Detector AXIS P32 Network Camera Series AXIS Tailgating Detector AXIS A1001 Network Door Controller AXIS Random Selector AXIS A8004-VE Network Video Door Station

For more information or to see these solutions live, be sure to visit the Axis booth #901 at NRF Protect, June 27 28 in Washington, DC.

About Axis

Axis offers intelligent security solutions that enable a smarter, safer world. As the market leader in network video, Axis is driving the industry by continually launching innovative network products based on an open platform delivering high value to customers through a global partner network. Axis has long-term relationships with partners and provides them with knowledge and ground-breaking network products in existing and new markets.

Axis has more than 2,700 dedicated employees in more than 50 countries around the world, supported by a global network of over 90,000 partners. Founded in 1984, Axis is a Sweden-based company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker AXIS. For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com

