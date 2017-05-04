SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an exclusive interview and article discussing Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (CSE: TBP) (OTCQB: GRPOF) and its transition to a pharmaceutical-like approach to the cannabis industry. The interview is with Dr. Guy Chamberland, Tetra's Chief Science Officer.

Smoked Cannabis Trials

Most mainstream physicians are hesitant to recommend the use of medical marijuana to treat any medical conditions due to the lack of controlled clinical trials. In many cases, there's only anecdotal evidence of efficacy in treating certain medical conditions and several studies have shown possible negative side effects. There's also a huge difference between various strains available on their market and very little data supporting one over another.

Tetra Bio-Pharma's flagship clinical program intends to assess the safety and efficacy of smoked marijuana in treating pain in patients with cancer and AIDS. By doing so, the company aims to achieve prescription drug coverage to make medical marijuana more affordable for patients while reassuring physicians that the treatment is both safe and efficacious. The move could have tremendous implications for the industry that still struggles with a negative stereotype.

The team worked closely with U.S. and Canadian regulators to design and implement a Phase I safety trial (ongoing) that will eventually move to a large-scale Phase III efficacy trial targeting pain in patients where opioids and other options have been ineffective.

Partnerships

Tetra Bio-Pharma has recently unveiled several different partnerships that help expand its footprint and advance its clinical pipeline. On April 3, the company announced a definitive agreement to develop and commercialize a drug product containing dronabinol for the management of anorexia and cancer chemotherapy-related pain. The new product will be an oral mucoadhesive tablet based on IntelGenx's proprietary AdVersa® technology, which avoids common side effects associated with the original drug, including upset stomach and headache.

On April 19, the company announced plans for the joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in the Maritime Provinces and Quebec with Aphria Inc. The agreement provides the company with dried cannabis for use in its aforementioned clinical trial program while generating near-term revenue to help finance the program's development. This helps the company avoid the cost of establishing its own grow operations.

Please follow the link to read the full article and see the interview: http://www.cannabisfn.com/tetra-bio-pharma-plays-strengths-pharma-approach-plus-exclusive-interview/

