ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

London, May 4
|TR-1: Notification of Major Interests in Shares
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
|2. Reason for the notification (yes/no)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Yes
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|No
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|No
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|No
|Other (please specify): ______________
|No
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation:
|Harris Associates L.P.
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3):
|BNY Mellon Center
Brown Brothers Harriman
Northern Trust Company
State Street Bank and Trust
|5. Date of transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):
|03 May 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|04 May 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
|5%
|8. Notified Details
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
If possible use ISIN CODE
|Situation previous to the triggering transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number of Shares
|Number of voting rights
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB0000536739 Common Stock
|25,312,024
|25,312,024
|5.07%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ conversion period
|No. of voting rights that may be acquired (if the instrument is exercised/converted)
|Percentage of voting rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial instrument
|Exercise Price
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ conversion period
|No. of voting rights instrument refers to
|Percentage of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|25,312,024
|5.07%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
|BNY Mellon Center - 159,600 Common Stock shares
Brown Brothers Harriman - 398,000 Common Stock shares
Northern Trust Company - 394,500 Common Stock shares
State Street Bank and Trust - 24,359,924 Common Stock shares
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Kim Colwell
|15. Contact telephone number:
|312-646-3489
|Annex: Notification of major interests in shares
|A: Identity of the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation
|Full name
(including legal form for legal entities)
|Harris Associates L.P.
|Contact address
(including legal form for legal entities)
|111 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4600, Chicago, IL 60606 USA
|Phone number & email
|312-646-3489 kcolwell@harrisassoc.com
|Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
|B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
|Full name
|Kim Colwell
|Contact address
|111 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4600, Chicago, IL 60606 USA
|Phone number & email
|312-646-3489 kcolwell@harrisassoc.com
|Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
|C: Additional information