ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

2. Reason for the notification (yes/no)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached No

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments No

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No

Other (please specify): ______________ No

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation: Harris Associates L.P.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3): BNY Mellon Center

Brown Brothers Harriman

Northern Trust Company

State Street Bank and Trust

5. Date of transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different): 03 May 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 04 May 2017