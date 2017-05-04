sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, May 4

TR-1: Notification of Major Interests in Shares
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
2. Reason for the notification (yes/no)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsYes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attachedNo
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instrumentsNo
An event changing the breakdown of voting rightsNo
Other (please specify): ______________No
3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation:Harris Associates L.P.
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3):BNY Mellon Center
Brown Brothers Harriman
Northern Trust Company
State Street Bank and Trust
5. Date of transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):03 May 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:04 May 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:5%

8. Notified Details
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
If possible use ISIN CODE		Situation previous to the triggering transactionResulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number of SharesNumber of voting rightsNumber of sharesNumber of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
DirectIndirectDirectIndirect
GB0000536739 Common Stock25,312,02425,312,0245.07%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ conversion periodNo. of voting rights that may be acquired (if the instrument is exercised/converted)Percentage of voting rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrumentExercise PriceExpiration dateExercise/ conversion periodNo. of voting rights instrument refers toPercentage of voting rights
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
25,312,0245.07%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
BNY Mellon Center - 159,600 Common Stock shares
Brown Brothers Harriman - 398,000 Common Stock shares
Northern Trust Company - 394,500 Common Stock shares
State Street Bank and Trust - 24,359,924 Common Stock shares
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Kim Colwell
15. Contact telephone number:312-646-3489

Annex: Notification of major interests in shares
A: Identity of the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation
Full name
(including legal form for legal entities)		Harris Associates L.P.
Contact address
(including legal form for legal entities)		111 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4600, Chicago, IL 60606 USA
Phone number & email312-646-3489 kcolwell@harrisassoc.com
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full nameKim Colwell
Contact address111 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4600, Chicago, IL 60606 USA
Phone number & email312-646-3489 kcolwell@harrisassoc.com
Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information

