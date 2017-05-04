VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE: VGW)(CSE: VGW.CN)(CNSX: VGW) (the "Company" or "Valens") is pleased to announce the appointment of A.Tyler Robson, currently Chief Operating Officer and a Company director, as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective immediately. Rob van Santen, CEO of Valens GroWorks Corp., will remain engaged as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, with Annie Storey, the current CFO, continuing her engagement as Controller.

Rob van Santen commented: "With the Company's transition from corporate acquisition vehicle to a scalable cannabis sector operator, the time for an industry-savvy leader and spokesperson to take the helm has come. Tyler's unique skill set and operational knowledge have been key drivers for the expansion of our growing Canadian and U.S.-based commercial interests. Tyler's robust relationship network and exceptional commercial marijuana cultivation record enhances our ability to engage in strategic transactions, and to attract both Licensed Producers ("LP's") and selected late-stage LP applicants seeking support and partnership alternatives".

2017 Annual General Meeting

The Company will host its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 10:00 am PDT at the 14th Floor (entrance on the 15th floor), 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 4H1.

About Valens GroWorks Corp.

Valens GroWorks Corp is a CSE-listed company with an aggressive acquisition strategy in progress, financing the expansion of fully licensed operations in Arizona, the proposed buildout of late-stage LP applicant Royal Green Acres Manufacturing, as well as providing management, consulting, testing and support services to domestic and international licensees.

The Company has two wholly-owned subsidiaries based in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia: 1) Valens Agritech Ltd. ("VAL"), a post-inspection applicant anticipating receipt of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealers Licence for the cultivation and processing of marijuana, and 2) Supra THC Services Inc. ("Supra"), a Health Canada Dealers-Licensed cannabis testing lab with an established scientific team supporting its operations, positioning to provide sector-leading analytical and proprietary services to Licensed Producers and ACMPR patients.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

VALENS GROWORKS CORP.

Robert van Santen, Chief Financial Officer

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or is "anticipating", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include statements regarding the use of proceeds from a proposed funding. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: the ability to obtain any necessary financing; the economy generally; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

Contacts:

Valens GroWorks Corp.

Greg Patchell

+1.250.860.8634



