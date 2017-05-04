NNIT A/S: 4/2017 Novo Nordisk renews corporate core IT infrastructure agreement with NNIT

Company announcement 4/2017

Soeborg/Copenhagen, May 4, 2017

Novo Nordisk renews corporate core IT infrastructure agreement with NNIT

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy announces that it has entered into a 6-year-agreement with Novo Nordisk, replacing an existing corporate core IT infrastructure outsourcing contract between the two parties, covering global services, including support and maintenance of Novo Nordisk's corporate core IT infrastructure.

While the parties' existing five-year-contract initially commenced on January 1, 2013 with expiration December 31, 2017, the renewed contract will take effect from January 1, 2017 and run until December 31, 2022. The agreement replaces the existing contract for 2017 and the new agreement represents a total value of around DKK 1bn.

Jacob Hahn Michelsen, Senior Vice President and Head of Client Management at NNIT says about the agreement: "The renewal of our existing contract re-confirms the long-standing, strong and trusted cooperation between Novo Nordisk and NNIT. The agreement is a testament to the services and quality NNIT delivers, and further consolidates the robustness of our business."

The agreement increases NNIT's backlog for 2018 and 2019, but does not change NNIT's guidance for 2017 or the long-term targets.

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2016, NNIT A/S had 2,809 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

