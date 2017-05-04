NNIT A/S: NNIT renews agreement with Novo Nordisk

Press release

NNIT renews agreement with Novo Nordisk

NNIT enters into a 6-year-agreement with Novo Nordisk, replacing and extending an existing infrastructure outsourcing contract between the two parties, covering global services including support and maintenance of Novo Nordisk's corporate IT infrastructure.

Copenhagen, May 04, 2017 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has signed an extension of its infrastructure outsourcing agreement with Novo Nordisk.

The estimated total value of the agreement amounts to approximately DKK 1bn and covers global services, including support and maintenance of Novo Nordisk's corporate IT infrastructure.

The agreement covers Novo Nordisk's global IT infrastructure and further supports the pharmaceutical company's cloud strategy and.

"The agreement marks the continuation of a long and successful collaboration between Novo Nordisk and NNIT," says Jacob Hahn Michelsen, Senior Vice President, NNIT. He continues: "Novo Nordisk calls for very competitive solutions that have been tailored to the life science industry so we are proud to be able to match their high expectations."

By 2020, approximately 34 million diabetes patients worldwide will depend on Novo Nordisk medicine, and the global IT organization plays a key role in providing the IT infrastructure, systems and services needed to cater for this in an efficient, compliant and secure manner.

"By choosing NNIT as a partner we have secured effective and efficient IT for an organization, which is growing globally, while keeping ourselves ready to adopt the emerging technologies and build them into our solutions for tomorrow's business," explains Vincent Turgis, Chief Information Officer, at Novo Nordisk.

The agreement is effective as of January 1, 2017 and runs until end 2022, replacing the existing agreement, which was set to expire by the end 2017.

This press release expands upon Company Announcement 04, issued to Nasdaq Copenhagen on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 5:12pm.

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of March 31, 2017 NNIT A/S had 2,868 employees.

For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

