Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Announces 2017 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results





KINGSPORT, Tenn., May 4, 2017 - At the Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) annual meeting, stockholders:

reelected directors Humberto P. Alfonso, Gary E. Anderson, Brett D. Begemann, Michael P. Connors, Mark J. Costa, Stephen R. Demeritt, Robert M. Hernandez, Julie F. Holder, Renée J. Hornbaker, Lewis M. Kling, James J. O'Brien, and David W. Raisbeck to one-year terms;





approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company's executive officers as disclosed in the annual meeting proxy statement (the "say-on-pay" vote);





recommended that the "say-on-pay" vote continue to be held every year;





approved the 2017 Omnibus Stock Compensation Plan; and





ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for 2017.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to stockholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), Annual Meeting. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC and also posted on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2016 revenues of approximately $9.0 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com (http://www.eastman.com).

