LOS ANGELES, 2017-05-04 18:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital Group, LLC ("Imperial Capital"), announced today the continued growth of its credit sales and trading business with the hiring of Tom Champion, a high yield sales industry veteran, and the opening of a new office in Stamford, CT. The hiring of Mr. Champion and opening of the Stamford location will allow Imperial Capital to further expand and strengthen its relationships with institutional clients.



"We welcome Tom to the Imperial Capital team and look forward to him fitting in nicely with our capabilities alongside his solid relationships and credit research sales abilities," said Tom Corcoran, President of Imperial Capital. "Imperial Capital is uniquely positioned to hire senior credit professionals in a constricting fixed income employment market and allows us to continue to serve the US and European institutional investor community with top notch professionals. In addition, the add of the Stamford office further cements our commitment to better serve our institutional clients."



Tom Champion joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director with over 30 years of experience in Credit Sales & Trading. Mr. Champion will be based in Imperial's Stamford Office complimented with time in New York. Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mr. Champion was a Managing Director in distressed credit sales at Stifel, Nicolaus & Company. Previously, he worked at Knight Capital, RBS, CRT Capital, UBS, Chase and Citibank in a similar capacity. Mr. Champion began his career at Wertheim Schroeder & Company. In addition, Mr. Champion earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Miami.



Imperial Capital's new office is located at 1 Landmark Square, Suite 720, Stamford, CT 06901. The main office number is 203-428-3300.



About Imperial Capital, LLC



Imperial Capital is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.



About Imperial Capital (International), LLP Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital's existing fixed income sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital (International), LLP expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on selling the entire credit spectrum and capital structure to its European institutional clients.



For more information regarding Imperial Capital, LLC, founded in 1997, please contact: Mark Martis Chief Operating Officer (310) 246-3674 mmartis@imperialcapital.com For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact: Brian Robertson Managing Director 44 (0) 207 650 5401 brobertson@imperialcapital.com