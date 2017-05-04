MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full service provider of goods and alternative financial services that improve the lives of everyday Canadians, today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 24, 2017 were elected as directors of goeasy. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on May 3, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario. The results of the vote are set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Donald K. Johnson 7,372,728 99.39% 44,900 0.61% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Ingram 7,414,328 99.96% 3,300 0.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Appel 7,235,340 97.54% 182,288 2.46% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Thomson 7,408,941 99.88% 8,687 0.12% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sean Morrison 7,414,328 99.96% 3,300 0.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Karen Basian 7,414,528 99.96% 3,100 0.04% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Susan Doniz 7,413,128 99.94% 4,500 0.06% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2017 have already been filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a leading full service provider of goods and alternative financial services that improve the lives of everyday Canadians. Today, goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lender that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday lenders. It is supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyfinancial also operates an indirect lending channel, offering loan products to consumers at the point-of-sale of third party merchants. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through a national store and branch network of over 200 easyfinancial and 170 easyhome locations across Canada and through its online and mobile eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd. is listed on the TSX under the symbol 'GSY'. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

Contacts:

goeasy Ltd.

David Ingram

President and Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788



goeasy Ltd.

Steve Goertz

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(905) 272-2788

www.goeasy.com



