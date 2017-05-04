Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal single board computer (SBC) market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global single board computermarket is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 13%. The global SBC market is highly fragmented and includes many global as well as local vendors. Intense competition, innovative technology, and customization to accommodate the consumer's preferences are the primary challenges for vendors. The vendors must distinguish their products and services through customization and quality control to lead the market with the relevant advances in technology.

"The vendors in the market compete based on factors such as volume, quality, and innovation in technology. The companies are expanding their business by launching new products and introducing new technologies. Customization is a key factor that gives a company the competitive edge in the market, and it comes only with innovative technologies," says Navin Rajendra, lead embedded systems analyst from Technavio.

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Digi International

Digi International produces intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. The company's product line consists of gateways, RF modules, routers to build SBCs, COM /system on modules (SOM), and wireless systems. Digi International has applications in sectors such as energy, healthcare, industrial, retail, and transportation. The company provides services to reach devices and networks through their services to provide wireless designs such as remote manager, device cloud, and cold chain solutions.

Advantech

Advantech is a global leader in offering innovations in embedded systems, boards, hardware, and software. It provides high-performance computing platforms across a diverse range of industries. It enables an intelligent partnership with firms to continue a wide array of applications for smart cities and IoT solutions. Advantech has applications in industries like gaming, medical, retail, mobile, and transportation.

Eurotech

Eurotech is a global leader in providing pervasive computing solutions. It is known for introducing innovative technologies. Eurotech has applications in sectors like industrial and commercial; security and surveillance; defense and aerospace; transportation and mobile; logistics and networking; as well as medical and healthcare.

Kontron

Kontron is a designer and manufacturer of embedded boards and systems. The company has applications in industries like industrial automation, avionics, transportation, energy, infotainment, military, medical, and communications.

Radisys

Radisys offers flow engines, media engines, cell engines, DC engines, and embedded systems. The company has applications like small cell radio access networks, wireless core network elements, deep packet inspection, policy management equipment, conferencing, as well as media services including voice, video, and data.

