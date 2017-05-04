TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI)(NYSE: AUY) herein announces the results of the votes held earlier today at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Outcome Nominee of Vote Votes By Ballot ---------------------------------- Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Begeman Carried 395,409,058 41,570,985 (90.49%) (9.51%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Christiane Bergevin Carried 409,802,843 27,177,200 (93.78%) (6.22%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alexander Davidson Carried 358,986,309 77,993,734 (82.15%) (17.85%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard Graff Carried 395,127,321 41,852,722 (90.42%) (9.58%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kimberly Keating Carried 409,971,310 27,008,733 (93.82%) (6.18%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nigel Lees Carried 394,140,696 42,839,347 (90.20%) (9.80%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Marrone Carried 375,206,713 61,773,330 (85.86%) (14.14%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick J. Mars Carried 385,084,902 51,895,141 (88.12%) (11.88%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carl Renzoni Carried 394,710,264 42,269,779 (90.33%) (9.67%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jane Sadowsky Carried 409,941,524 27,038,519 (93.81%) (6.19%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dino Titaro Carried 395,188,061 41,791,982 (90.44%) (9.56%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Outcome of Vote Votes By Show of Hands -------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carried 549,838,628 22,649,897 (96.04%) (3.96 %) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company's 2017 Information Circular are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Outcome of Vote Votes By Ballot -------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carried 403,572,305 33,407,735 (92.35%) (7.65%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

