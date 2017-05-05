Global $23.8 Billion Synthetic Diamond Market, 2021 - Market Size, Growth and Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Synthetic Diamond Market" report to their offering.

The global synthetic diamond market has been valued at USD 16.83 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period, 2016-2021.

The synthetic diamond market is driven by its low-cost as compared to the normal diamond. The other driving factor is the increase in its demand in various end-user applications, since it can be modified as per the requirements of end-user industries. The main restraint or drawback for the synthetic diamond market is the complex manufacturing process.

Synthetic diamonds are segmented by the way they are manufactured, i.e. high-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) methods. These diamonds are also categorized by type into polished or rough. By the product segment, synthetic diamonds are divided into dust, grit, stone, bort and powder. Depending on the end-user application, they are divided into jewelry, electronics, construction, mining and healthcare.

Some of the major companies in the synthetic diamond market are:



Element Six

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation

AOTC

Applied Diamond Inc.

D.NEA

ILJIN Diamond

Washington Diamonds Corporations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



AOTC

Applied Diamond Inc.

Centaurus Technologies, Inc.

Crystallume

D.NEA

Element Six

ILJIN Diamond

New Diamond Technology, LLC

Pure Grown Diamonds

Sandvik AB

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd.

Washington Diamonds Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jk85sl/global_synthetic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716