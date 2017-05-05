sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,16 Euro		-0,093
-2,86 %
WKN: 922448 ISIN: GB0006834344 Ticker-Symbol: LJ2 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTU PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTU PROPERTIES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,142
3,261
15:08
05.05.2017 | 11:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 5

5 May 2017

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "company")


LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Director/PDMR Vesting of Annual Bonus Plan ("bonus plan") and Performance Share Plan ("PSP")

Awards under intu's bonus plan and PSP which were granted in 2014 to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs vested on 2 May 2017. The overall vesting percentage for the PSP was 48.59%.

The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the company's shares are set out in the following tables:

Bonus plan

Executive DirectorsShares
Vested		Shares
sold at £2.788 per share
(see note 1)		Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital
David Fischel33,76215,86917,8930.0013%
Matthew Roberts26,81412,60314,2110.0010%
PDMRs
Shares VestedShares sold at £2.788
per share
(see note 1)		Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital
Hugh Ford14,66414,664Niln/a
Susan Marsden4,6584,658Niln/a
Trevor Pereira*8,5854,0354,5500.0003%

PSP

Executive DirectorsSharesSharesShares Retained & Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
Vestedsold £2.788 per share% of Issued Share Capital(including bonus and PSP)
(see note 1)
David Fischel82,42638,74143,6850.00%1,123,0720.08%
Matthew Roberts63,40429,80033,6040.00%321,2130.02%
SharesShares sold at £2.788Shares Retained & % of Issued Share CapitalTotal Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
Vestedper share(including bonus and PSP)
(see note 1)
Hugh Ford26,15926,159Niln/a86,6830.01%
Susan Marsden8,8888,888Niln/a24,0600.00%
Trevor Pereira*18,1328,5239,6090.00%81,2240.01%

*Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 14,159 shares to be retained by Trevor Pereira arising from the exercise of the shares, as set out above.

Note 1: David Fischel, Matthew Roberts and Trevor Pereira sold sufficient shares to cover their tax and ni liability arising on vesting.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

4 May 2017

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDavid Fischel
b)Position/statusCEO
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 278.80116,188
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction2 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMatthew Roberts
b)Position/statusCFO
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 278.8090,218
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction2 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameHugh Ford
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 278.8040,823
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction2 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameSusan Marsden
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 278.8013,546
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction2 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameTrevor Pereira
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 278.8026,717
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction2 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

© 2017 PR Newswire