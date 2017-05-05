Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 5
5 May 2017
intu properties plc ("intu" or the "company")
Director/PDMR Vesting of Annual Bonus Plan ("bonus plan") and Performance Share Plan ("PSP")
Awards under intu's bonus plan and PSP which were granted in 2014 to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs vested on 2 May 2017. The overall vesting percentage for the PSP was 48.59%.
The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the company's shares are set out in the following tables:
Bonus plan
|Executive Directors
|Shares
Vested
|Shares
sold at £2.788 per share
(see note 1)
|Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital
|David Fischel
|33,762
|15,869
|17,893
|0.0013%
|Matthew Roberts
|26,814
|12,603
|14,211
|0.0010%
|PDMRs
|Shares Vested
|Shares sold at £2.788
per share
(see note 1)
|Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital
|Hugh Ford
|14,664
|14,664
|Nil
|n/a
|Susan Marsden
|4,658
|4,658
|Nil
|n/a
|Trevor Pereira*
|8,585
|4,035
|4,550
|0.0003%
PSP
|Executive Directors
|Shares
|Shares
|Shares Retained &
|Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
|Vested
|sold £2.788 per share
|% of Issued Share Capital
|(including bonus and PSP)
|(see note 1)
|David Fischel
|82,426
|38,741
|43,685
|0.00%
|1,123,072
|0.08%
|Matthew Roberts
|63,404
|29,800
|33,604
|0.00%
|321,213
|0.02%
|Shares
|Shares sold at £2.788
|Shares Retained & % of Issued Share Capital
|Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
|Vested
|per share
|(including bonus and PSP)
|(see note 1)
|Hugh Ford
|26,159
|26,159
|Nil
|n/a
|86,683
|0.01%
|Susan Marsden
|8,888
|8,888
|Nil
|n/a
|24,060
|0.00%
|Trevor Pereira*
|18,132
|8,523
|9,609
|0.00%
|81,224
|0.01%
*Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 14,159 shares to be retained by Trevor Pereira arising from the exercise of the shares, as set out above.
Note 1: David Fischel, Matthew Roberts and Trevor Pereira sold sufficient shares to cover their tax and ni liability arising on vesting.
Susan Marsden
Group Company Secretary
4 May 2017
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|David Fischel
|b)
|Position/status
|CEO
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Matthew Roberts
|b)
|Position/status
|CFO
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Hugh Ford
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Susan Marsden
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Trevor Pereira
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)