Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

5 May 2017

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "company")



LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU



Director/PDMR Vesting of Annual Bonus Plan ("bonus plan") and Performance Share Plan ("PSP")

Awards under intu's bonus plan and PSP which were granted in 2014 to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs vested on 2 May 2017. The overall vesting percentage for the PSP was 48.59%.

The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the company's shares are set out in the following tables:

Bonus plan

Executive Directors Shares

Vested Shares

sold at £2.788 per share

(see note 1) Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital David Fischel 33,762 15,869 17,893 0.0013% Matthew Roberts 26,814 12,603 14,211 0.0010% PDMRs

Shares Vested Shares sold at £2.788

per share

(see note 1) Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital Hugh Ford 14,664 14,664 Nil n/a Susan Marsden 4,658 4,658 Nil n/a Trevor Pereira* 8,585 4,035 4,550 0.0003%

PSP

Executive Directors Shares Shares Shares Retained & Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital Vested sold £2.788 per share % of Issued Share Capital (including bonus and PSP) (see note 1) David Fischel 82,426 38,741 43,685 0.00% 1,123,072 0.08% Matthew Roberts 63,404 29,800 33,604 0.00% 321,213 0.02% Shares Shares sold at £2.788 Shares Retained & % of Issued Share Capital Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital Vested per share (including bonus and PSP) (see note 1) Hugh Ford 26,159 26,159 Nil n/a 86,683 0.01% Susan Marsden 8,888 8,888 Nil n/a 24,060 0.00% Trevor Pereira* 18,132 8,523 9,609 0.00% 81,224 0.01%

*Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 14,159 shares to be retained by Trevor Pereira arising from the exercise of the shares, as set out above.

Note 1: David Fischel, Matthew Roberts and Trevor Pereira sold sufficient shares to cover their tax and ni liability arising on vesting.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

4 May 2017

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Fischel b) Position/status CEO c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 278.80 116,188 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Matthew Roberts b) Position/status CFO c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 278.80 90,218 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Hugh Ford b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 278.80 40,823 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Susan Marsden b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 278.80 13,546 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 2 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)