ZEAL Network SE / Notice of Results ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 05-May-2017 / 11:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / English: May 12, 2017 English: http://www.zeal-network.co.uk/websites/zeal/English/3000/publications.html The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: ZEAL Network SE 5th Floor One New Change EC4M 9AF London United Kingdom Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000 Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099 E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 WKN: TPP024 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Category Code: NOR TIDM: - Sequence No.: 4149 End of Announcement EQS News Service 570497 05-May-2017

