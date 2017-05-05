Research and Markets - Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Digi International, Advantech, Eurotech, Kontron & Radisys

DUBLIN, May 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global single board computer (SBC) market to grow at a CAGR of 12.67% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is popularity of low-cost SBCs. SBC manufacturers worldwide are aiming to develop low-cost SBCs to attract customers to the market. The ASP of SBCs in 2015 was $60.90, which was still high for a majority of the users.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the use of rugged design with high reliability. SBC's are rugged and long lasting boards that are used in many applications such as industrial, military, and aerospace. These boards are ready for deployment as they provide many industry standard connectors and interfaces, which can work in an environment of -40°C to 85 °C with high vibrations. Memory, interface, and digital logic are put together on a printed circuit board; the result of this culmination will be a highly reliable SBC that performs a variety of tasks in harsh environments. SBCs such as PC/104 bus connectors have features, like DIO, ADC/DAC, and power Ethernet, that are highly reliable. With these form factors, SBCs can be readily deployed in the market and allow vendors to get their products out to the market much faster.

Key vendors



Digi International

Advantech

Eurotech

Kontron

Radisys

Other prominent vendors



VersaLogic Corporation

UDOO

ARBOR Technology

American Portwell Technology

Logic Supply

Trenton System

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Market segmentation by types of processors



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Key leading countries



PART 11: Decision Framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wh5x79/global_single

