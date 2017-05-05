North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings CEO Steven Rash Interviewed By Uptick Newswire

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) CEO Steven Rash was interviewed by Uptick Newswire. The interview includes details on the Company's over $500,000 in annual revenue and recent product introductions. CEO Steven Rash also discusses the benefits of CBD and the Company's marketing programs. Uptick Newswire Correspondent Everett Jolly highlights that USMJ is one of the few cannabis sector companies that actual has revenue.

To hear the interview:

CEO STEVEN RASH ON UPTICK NEWSWIRE WITH EVERTT JOLLY

Learn More About USMJ: growusmj.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

North American Cannabis Holdings Contact:

Steven Rash

Phone: +1-972-528-0162

Email: Info@growusmj.com

SOURCE: North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.