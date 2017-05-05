sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Industrial V-Belts Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.45% by 2021 - Key Vendors are ContiTech, Gates, Optibelt & SKF

DUBLIN, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial V-Belts Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

349511LOGO

The global industrial v-belts market to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial V-Belts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is modernization of agriculture and farm equipment in emerging economies. Modern machinery needs to be implemented in the agriculture sector by developing machines with technological progress through scientific achievements. The latest achievements by industrial manufacturers in the field of agricultural mechanization will play an important role in the variable speed belts market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing retrofit activities in industrial machinery. The growing retrofit activities with advanced machinery and equipment for increasing productivity with low downtime have made end-users to increase their investments in machines and equipment. The manufacturing sector in APAC is continually growing. Countries such as India and China are currently undergoing major development initiatives to bolster the domestic manufacturing sector. Automation is a key aspect of any manufacturing process to ensure that all activities and sub-processes are streamlined, efficient, and faster.

Key vendors

  • ContiTech
  • Gates
  • Optibelt
  • SKF

Other prominent vendors

  • Bando
  • BEHA
  • Dayco
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bjg9hv/global_industrial

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


