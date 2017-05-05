Bank of Lithuania imposed administrative liability and penalty of EUR 150 on the general manager of AUGA group, AB for not ensuring that the Company complied with the request of the Bank of Lithuania not later than by 1 March 2017 to re-evaluate 100% of shares of UAB "eTime invest", which was used as the payment for part of the authorised capital of the Company, and, if it would be established that the shares of the Company are not fully paid up, to ensure that this situation is rectified retrospectively according to the requirements of laws.



As have already been stated in the announcement of 7 April 2017 concerning imposition of penalty on the Company for the same reason, even though the Company disagrees with certain aspects of the instructions, it is searching for possibilities to perform the request of the Bank of Lithuania to re-evaluate 100% of shares of UAB "eTime invest" to the extent such compliance is in line with the Company's position on the matter.



Member of the Board Agne Jonaityte +370 5 233 5340