MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX: GIL)(NYSE: GIL) today announced that the ten nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 8, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2017 in Montreal. The voting results are detailed below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOMINEES FOR WITHHELD ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ Number % Number % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William D. Anderson 148,976,585 99.90 150,454 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Donald C. Berg 147,973,234 99.23 1,153,805 0.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Glenn J. Chamandy 149,041,672 99.94 85,067 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shirley E. Cunningham 149,066,161 99.96 60,878 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrik Frisk 149,073,519 99.96 53,520 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russell Goodman 146,515,345 98.25 2,611,694 1.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- George Heller 148,527,956 99.60 599,083 0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anne Martin-Vachon 148,048,801 99.28 1,078,238 0.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sheila O'Brien 147,012,274 98.58 2,114,765 1.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gonzalo F. Valdes-Fauli 143,992,306 96.56 5,134,733 3.44 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer and marketer of quality branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery, and shapewear. The Company sells its products under a diversified portfolio of company-owned brands, including the Gildan®, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Peds®, MediPeds®, and Therapy Plus™ brands. Sock products are also distributed through the Company's exclusive U.S. sock license for the Under Armour® brand, and a wide array of products are also marketed through a global license for the Mossy Oak® brand. The Company's products are sold in two primary markets, namely the printwear and retail markets. The Company distributes its products in printwear markets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. In retail markets, the Company sells its products to a broad spectrum of retailers primarily in the U.S. and Canada and also manufactures for select leading global athletic and lifestyle consumer brands.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. These facilities are strategically located to efficiently service the quick replenishment needs of Gildan's customers. With over 48,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive corporate social responsibility program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildan.com and www.genuinegildan.com, respectively.

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:

Sophie Argiriou

(514) 343-8815

sargiriou@gildan.com



Media inquiries:

Garry Bell

(514) 744-8600

gbell@gildan.com

www.gildan.com



