sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,705 Euro		-0,755
-2,85 %
WKN: 915121 ISIN: CA3759161035 Ticker-Symbol: VGA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,919
26,082
17:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC25,705-2,85 %