Research and Markets - Global E-House Market 2017-2023 Featuring ABB, Eaton Corporation, General Electric, Powell Industries, Schneider Electric, Siemens & Zest Weg

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global E-House Market (2017-2023): Forecast by Voltage Type, Applications, Regions and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

Global E-House market volume is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2017-2023

Development of smart grids and establishment of nuclear and renewable energy power plants would fuel the market for E-House in the forecast period. The offshore oil & gas sector accounted for majority of the revenue share in the global E-House market. Over the next six years, the mining, rail infrastructure & transportation segments are forecast to showcase strong growth. Global E-House market is dominated by gas insulated medium voltage segment in 2016.

Increasing offshore oil & gas exploration activity, growth in mining and power infrastructure have increased the demand for electrical houses globally. This has been further amplified with the increasing demand for E-Houses arising from the renewable energy sector. Global increase in the rail infrastructure, with dedicated freight corridors being constructed around the world, would also fuel the E-House business globally. The growth of E-House market is primarily driven from investments in oil & gas sector and power sector.



Amongst all the applications, the oil & gas sector accounts for major share in the year 2016 in the overall Global E-House market. Power utility, mining and industrial sector are other key revenue generating segments.

The report thoroughly covers the market By Voltage, applications and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Markets Covered



By Voltage:

- Medium Voltage E-House

- Low Voltage E-House



By Applications:

- Oil & Gas

- Industrial

- Infrastructure & Transportation

- Power Utilities

- Mining

- Others



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global E-House Market Overview

4. Global E-House Market Dynamics

5. Global E-House Market Trends

6. Asia Pacific E-House Market Overview

7. Asia Pacific E-House Market Overview, By Country

8. North America E-House Market Overview

9. North America E-House Market Overview, By Country

10. South America E-House Market Overview

11. South America E-House Market Overview, By Country

12. Europe E-House Market Overview

13. Europe E-House Market Overview, By Country

14. Africa E-House Market Overview

15. Africa E-House Market Overview, By Country

16. Middle East E-House Market Overview

17. Middle East E-House Market Overview, By Country

18. Global E-House Market Opportunity Assessment

19. Competitive Landscape

20. Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Electroinnova Installations and Maintenance SL

General Electric Company

Powell Industries Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TGOOD Global Ltd.

Zest Weg Group

