Research and Markets - Asia Proton Therapy Market - Forecast (Japan, Korea, China) - Key Vendors are Elekta, IBA & Varian Medical Systems

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Proton Therapy Market & Forecast (Japan, Korea, China) Number of Patients Treated" report to their offering.

Asia Proton Therapy Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18 percent in the forecast period. Currently Asia has 15 proton therapy Centers, but in future this number is going to almost double as many proton therapy centers are either in under-construction phase or in planning phase. Japan has the highest market share in proton therapy market, but China and Korea are increasing their market share year on year.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of Proton Therapy Market in Asia, Number of Patients treated in Proton Therapy Centers in Asia and Reimbursement Policies. In this report we have studied the market in two parts a) Actual Market and b) Untapped Market.

Proton Therapy Market & Forecast in Asia ( Japan , China, Korea).

( , China, Korea). Proton Therapy Patients & Forecast in Asia ( Japan , China, Korea).

( , China, Korea). Number of Proton Therapy Centers in Asia ( Japan , China, Korea).

( , China, Korea). Type of Technology being used at each Proton Therapy Centers of each country.

Number of Patients treated in each Proton Therapy Centers.

What is the name and number of Operational Proton Therapy Centers, Under Construction Proton Therapy Centers and Planning Stage Proton Therapy Centers in each country.

Elekta

IBA

Varian Medical Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Asia Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Untapped)



3. Asia Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Untapped



4. Asia Proton Therapy Market Share by Countries



5. Asia - List of Proton Therapy Centers



6. Asia - Proton Therapy Treated Patients by Centers (Country wise)



7. Japan Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Untapped Market



8. Japan Proton Therapy Patients - Actual & Untapped Number of Patients



9. China Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Untapped Market



10. China Proton Therapy Patient - Actual & Untapped Patients



11. South Korea Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Untapped Market



12. South Korea Proton Therapy Patient - Actual & Untapped Patients



13. Proton Therapy - Reimbursement Policies



14. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center



15. Global Proton Therapy - Company Analysis (2010-2021)



16. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors



17. Proton Therapy - Challenges



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tdwgj7/asia_proton

