DEADLINE MONDAY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving SCYNEXIS, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) securities (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's Initial Public Offering on or about May 2, 2014 and/or (2) between May 2, 2014 and March 2, 2017.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SCYNEXIS's lead product, SCY-078, posed substantial undisclosed health and safety risks; (ii) consequently, the Company had overstated the drug's approval prospects and/or commercial viability; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, SCYNEXIS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 2, 2017, SCYNEXIS announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "informed the Company to hold the initiation of any new clinical studies with the intravenous (IV) formulation of SCY-078 until the FDA completes a review of all available pre-clinical and clinical data" of the formulation. The hold stems from "three mild-to-moderate thrombotic events in healthy volunteers" receiving the formulation.

