THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Family Memorials Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAM) ("Family Memorials" or the "Corporation") announces that it sold the operating assets of its subsidiaries, R.H. Verduyn Granite Co. Ltd., Barber Monuments Limited, Stratford Cemetery Memorials (1993) Limited and Stratford Memorials Limited for cash proceeds of $965,000.

About Family Memorials

The Corporation is a Canadian public corporation operating in the death care industry retailing monuments and memorials with agency and sales agreements with funeral homes. The Corporation currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FAM".

