CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - May 05, 2017) - Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) announced at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 5, 2017, the election of 16 nominees proposed for its Board of Directors and the appointment of the Corporation's auditors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 13, 2017.

Following a resolution by ballot, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Votes For Votes Withheld Nominee Number Percent(%) Number Percent(%) ------------------ ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------- Victor T.K Li 808,792,125 90.76 82,320,536 9.24 Canning K.N. Fok 800,695,264 89.85 90,417,397 10.15 William Shurniak 882,226,602 99.00 8,886,059 1.00 Robert J. Peabody 884,258,330 99.23 6,854,331 0.77 Stephen E. Bradley 887,428,578 99.59 3,684,083 0.41 Asim Ghosh 881,918,101 98.97 9,194,560 1.03 Martin J.G. Glynn 878,504,175 98.59 12,608,486 1.41 Poh Chan Koh 883,613,699 99.16 7,498,962 0.84 Eva L. Kwok 881,069,455 98.87 10,043,206 1.13 Stanley T.L. Kwok 882,971,227 99.09 8,141,434 0.91 Frederick S.H. Ma 888,107,118 99.66 3,005,543 0.34 George C. Magnus 887,395,336 99.58 3,717,325 0.42 Neil D. McGee 884,129,460 99.22 6,983,201 0.78 Colin S. Russel 853,971,483 95.83 37,141,178 4.17 Wayne E. Shaw 881,333,516 98.90 9,779,145 1.10 Frank J. Sixt 837,701,158 94.01 53,411,503 5.99 Number Percent(%) Number Percent(%) ----------- ---------- ----------- ---------- Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors 882,956,146 99.08 8,156,515 0.92

Husky Energy is a Canadian-based integrated energy company. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols HSE, HSE.PR.A, HSE.PR.B, HSE.PR.C, HSE.PR.E and HSE.PR.G. More information is available at www.huskyenergy.com

