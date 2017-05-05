Technavio analysts forecast the renewable energy-based commercial aviation market in Scandinaviato grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005744/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the renewable energy-based commercial aviation market in Scandinavia from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the renewable energy-based commercial aviationmarket in Scandinavia for 2017-2021. The market is further segmented by type of renewable energy source, which includes aviation biofuel and airport solar PV systems.

The use of renewable energy has been given the highest priority in Scandinavian countries across various sectors, including industrial, housing, and transportation. However, the implementation of solar-based energy or biofuel is in its infancy within the regional aviation industry. Researchers at Technavio expect that the growing investments by both private and public entities, along with government incentive schemes will propel the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the renewable energy-based commercial aviation market in Scandinavia:

Easy access to feedstock in Scandinavian countries

Emerging SMEs with innovative technologies

Favorable regulatory policies

Easy access to feedstock in Scandinavian countries

Feedstock should be cost-effective and available in large quantities to make sustainable jet fuel production commercially viable. Feedstock for sustainable jet fuel are also a potential feedstock for other renewable fuels (biodiesel or ethanol). Therefore, there is no need to establish a separate feedstock processing facility exclusive to jet fuel production. Instead, an already established base for producing sustainable fuels for road and other means of transport can be shared for producing sustainable jet fuels. "The fact that several other industries require similar raw materials can add to the demand for the feedstock. Several factors in feedstock logistics also increase the final jet fuel price. The Scandinavian countries, however, are at an advantage over most others worldwide in that they have abundant resources of feedstock, which are required for processing environmentally viable jet fuels," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead aerospace components research analyst at Technavio.

Emerging SMEs with innovative technologies

The Scandinavian region is considerably well-developed with respect to the availability of nanomaterials and their influence on renewable power generation resources such as wind turbines and solar cells. Several SMEs have emerged across the region and have directed their efforts toward leveraging the properties of nanomaterials to drive sustainable energy growth on an industry-wide scale. Consequently, similar developments can directly influence the implementation of renewable resource leveraging technologies in the Scandinavian commercial aviation market, such as in the form of cost-effective back-up power through batteries and fuel cells, and solar power to offset energy consumption from the grid. Some of these SMEs are:

Abalonyx, Oslo, Norway

Nanologica, Uppsala, Sweden

Sol Voltaics, Lund, Sweden

Re-Turn, Fredrikstad, Norway

EnSol, Bergen, Norway

Favorable regulatory policies

"The Scandinavian governments have jointly placed a special emphasis on establishing a robust framework that can facilitate the growth of renewable power generation in respective member countries," says Avimanyu.

Further, as per the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) of the European Union, all the member countries are obliged to use renewable sources for power generation that can address a minimum of 20% of their gross power consumption by 2020. However, unlike other EU countries, Scandinavian countries have shown considerable progress in terms of using renewable resources for power generation.

Browse related reports:

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2017-2021

Global Precision Runway Monitoring Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Airport Digitization Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like aerospacedefense technology, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170505005744/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com