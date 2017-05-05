WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - May 05, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union was recently recognized with LearningElite awards from Chief Learning Officer magazine. Mountain America ranked in the top 10 of the 2017 LearningElite and also earned the Editor's Choice Award for Best Small Company. This is the fourth year in a row Mountain America has been ranked among the LearningElite, and the first time earning a top 10 ranking as well as the Editor's Choice Award.

Chief Learning Officer magazine honored more than 60 global organizations for their outstanding learning and development (L&D) strategies at the LearningElite Gala on April 23, in Bonita Springs, Florida.

"We are honored to be recognized among such high quality enterprises," says Suzanne Oliver, senior vice president talent and member development. "Our innovative culture and commitment to employee development have helped us to create and sustain successful talent development programs, and they are reflected in our great people and the success of our organization."

Chief Learning Officer magazine's LearningElite program honors the best organizations for learning and development. This robust, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program recognizes those organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results. Developed under the guidance of a group of chief learning officers and senior learning and development practitioners, the LearningElite program utilizes best practices in evaluation to rank the best organizations based upon their impact, size and industries served. A comprehensive evaluation of learning and development, the LearningElite also recognizes individual companies for their efforts in functional areas, including leadership development, use of technology, executive buy-in, and content development and delivery, among others. To learn more about the LearningElite benchmarking program and see the full 2017 rankings, please visit: http://learningelite.CLOmedia.com/news

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6.4 billion in assets and serves more than 650,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, in 87 branches across five states and with access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/5/11G138061/Images/CLOawards-59af1e9d48d2b8668eb387b2bc9f5ac0.jpg

Media Contact:

Bryan Packer

801-325-6439

Email contact

