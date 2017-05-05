TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/05/17 -- Khan Resources Inc. ("Khan" or the "Company") (CSE: KRI) announces the results of the annual and special meeting held today at 2:00 p.m Toronto time (the "Meeting"). A total of 78,694,551 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 87.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. As announced in the press release of the Company dated May 4, 2017, the Company terminated the arrangement agreement with Arden Holdings Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary. As a result, the transaction was not voted upon at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") voted in favour of re-appointment of Collins Barrow Toronto LLP as the auditors of the Company by show of hands. On motion from the floor by a Shareholder, the Shareholders were asked to vote on a special resolution for fixing the number of directors at four. Shareholders voted by ballot, and the special resolution to fix the number of directors at four was passed by an affirmative vote of 100% of the votes cast in respect thereof.

Subsequently, the management nominees withdrew their names for consideration and two Shareholders each nominated two directors for election. Shareholders voted by ballot, and each of Mr. Marc Henderson, Mr. Blaise Yerly, Mr. Michael Sadhra and Mr. Kulwant Singh Malhi were elected to the board of directors by an affirmative vote of 66.01% of the votes cast in respect thereof.

