Column5 Consulting Announces Q2 EPM Summit Roadshow Locations

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Column5 Consulting announces the next round of its popular quarterly EPM Leadership Summit Roadshow. On June 1, both New York City and San Francisco will host free, one-day workshops focusing on SAP Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) customer needs.

The EPM Summit Roadshows are part of Column5's EPM Summit series. This event series began in 2009 with the onsite EPM Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, an event targeted specifically to enhance SAP customers' knowledge of the product. The event continues to rise in popularity, sparking the advent of both the quarterly EPM Summit Online and traveling Summit Roadshows.

"New York and San Francisco are two of the country's busiest and most forward-thinking cities. We're excited to visit each market, bringing our best-in-class training and experience directly to our customers in their own cities free of charge," says Jami Giovannini, Director of Marketing for Column5 Consulting. "Since we started the Summit Roadshows last year, we have filled virtually every seat available in each location. It is very clear that the EPM user market finds significant value in this innovative new offering."

Attendees can expect three hours of hands-on training delivered by Column5's award-winning EPM Academy, as well as the opportunity to network with other professionals working with SAP BusinessObjects Planning and Consolidation (BPC). The other half of the day will feature breakout sessions including a keynote, customer case study, and an SAP-led session. The breakout sessions that will be delivered will also be streamed to the EPM Summit Online platform so the most recent EPM Leadership Summit attendees located in cities outside of San Francisco or New York City can view the sessions as well.

Space is extremely limited for the on-site events in San Francisco and New York and seats are filling up quickly. For more information, detailed agendas, or to register for the EPM Summit Roadshow in New York City or San Francisco, please click one of the links below:

EPM Summit Roadshow - New York City

EPM Summit Roadshow - San Francisco

About Column5

Column5 is the world's premier consulting firm dedicated to providing high-value services that help customers leverage the power of SAP's Enterprise Performance Management product suite. Column5 was founded in 2005 by key players from OutlookSoft, and quickly evolved into a global team of experts who are uniquely qualified to properly design and deliver comprehensive systems, addressing a wide range of industry and process-specific requirements. Column5's custom tailored solutions combine proven software with unparalleled technical skills and visionary enterprise performance management process expertise to deliver prompt return on investment, long-term independence and a competitive edge for our elite list of discerning clients. Additional information is available at http://www.column5.com.

