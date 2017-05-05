Technavio analysts forecast the residential air purifier market in Chinato grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the residential air purifier marketin China for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on the technology that is used to purify the air. The technology segmentation includes HEPA and ULPA air purifiers, activated carbon air purifiers, photocatalyst and UV air purifiers, ionizers and electrostatic precipitator air purifiers, and ozone generator air purifiers.

Air purifiers improve the air quality by purifying and filtering polluted air. The indoor air can be as polluted as the outdoor air. Air pollutants such as allergens, decoration pollution, PM2.5, dust, formaldehyde, odors, pollen, and others can be found in a home. Demand for indoor air purification is increasing as awareness regarding air pollution is rising among the people in China.

Technavio consumer and retail analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the residential air purifier market in China:

Product innovation in terms of cleaning technology, features, and design stimulating higher selling price

Companies that manufacture and sell air purifiers in the market are continuously focusing on product innovations. With the derogating air quality, the demand for innovative and highly efficient cleaning technology is increasing among consumers. Due to this, companies are now focusing on launching new residential air purifiers by improving their Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), using nanotechnology, increasing energy efficiency, and reducing the noise levels.

Poonam Saini, a lead retail goods and services research analyst at Technavio, says, "Consumers today are more concerned about their health, as poor air quality might result in various health problems. With the increasing health consciousness, consumers are ready to pay a premium price for innovative air purifiers, which have limited maintenance requirements

Growing awareness of the impact of air pollution on health and deteriorating air quality

China's air pollution has worsened over the last few years, due to which, adults, as well as children, have started developing health problems like frequent headaches, lung cancer, heart problems, strokes, and chronic and acute respiratory diseases such as asthma. Health issues caused due to air pollution might also be fatal.

The "airpocalypse" in 2013 raised serious concerns about air pollution among the population. Therefore, the demand for air purifiers has increased in China. PM2.5 and PM10 are pollutants present in the air, which can cause cancer, heart failure, and other health-related issues. The indoor air quality can also be as bad as outdoor air quality, which can have detrimental effects on a person's health.

WHO air quality guidelines and improving national standards for air purifiers

Concerns regarding China's poor air quality is increasing among citizens, owing to which, the demand for air purifiers is increasing in the country. Apart from outdoor air, harmful pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 are largely found in indoor air as well. Earlier, many air purifier brands were available in the Chinese market, which failed to meet the acceptable air purification quality.

"The WHO air quality guidelines also discuss indoor air quality, which helps consumers gain an insight into the negative impacts that air pollutants can have on one's health. As China records heavy air pollution, the participation of such regulatory bodies will help people to understand the importance of installing air purifiers in their houses, which will increase the demand for air purifiers," adds Poonam.

Top vendors:

Beijing Yadu Environmental Protection Technology

Koninklijke Philips

Panasonic

Sharp Electronics

Unilever

