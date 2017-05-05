sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,093 Euro		+0,001
+1,09 %
WKN: A2ALPX ISIN: CA62848A1030 Ticker-Symbol: 0DV 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MX GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MX GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,092
0,104
23:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MX GOLD CORP
MX GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MX GOLD CORP0,093+1,09 %