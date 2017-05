Two months ago, InvestingHaven's research team published a very bullish bitcoin price forecast for 2017. Bitcoin was trading at $1250 at that time. The conclusion of that piece was: "We could easily see bitcoin's price move to $2,000 in 2017." Last week,the price of bitcoin peaked at $1550. That is amazing. One virtual coin which nobody can see or touch is worth more than one ounce of gold. Who ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...