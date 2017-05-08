Heijmans NV: Amsterdam awards Heijmans development at the N Parcel in Sloterdijk Central

Commissioned by Amsterdam's municipality, Heijmans will develop and build around 150 homes and 650 m2 of commercial space at the N Parcel in Sloterdijk Central. The project is part of the Sloterdijk Central transformation, where the municipality wants to transform the area around the Amsterdam Sloterdijk station into a mixed residential and working area. The project is valued at around € 52 million.

The design breaks away from the monotonous image of the existing office buildings. Heijmans thus fulfils Amsterdam municipality's objective well, to transform the area and connect it with existing residential areas and facilities.

Heijmans will develop both a low-rise and a high-rise building (around 20,000 m2), and will create various roof gardens and a parking garage. The low-rise will comprise around 10 deep and high loft-homes and 40 so-called garden-lofts. The high-rise will have around 100 loft-apartments with a living space ranging from 50 to 200 m2. The loft-apartments can be divided to meet the buyers' wishes. The commercial spaces (plinth) in the low-rise will become a connecting meeting area for residents, visitors and entrepreneurs.

Heijmans is the first developer to create 150 new-build homes in the area, and is expected to start building the project at the end of 2018. Heijmans had already been given the commission to carry out the Spaarndammerhart project in Amsterdam (74 homes) in November 2016. Sustainability and the quality of the design and submission were also deciding factors in awarding this project.

In developing projects like the N Parcel Sloterdijk Central and Spaarndammerhart, Heijmans makes the environment, the perception, the quality and the residents paramount. With its projects, Heijmans contributes to activating residential areas.

The design has been drawn up in collaboration with: NL architects, Donna van Milligen Bielke, Chris Collaris, Space Encounters and DS landschapsarchitecten.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil engineering in the fields living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies and, in partnership with its clients, is building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl

For additional information / not for publication:





Media

Rik Hammer

Communications

+31 73 543 52 17

rhammer@heijmans.nl



Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+31 73 543 52 17

gpeters@heijmans.nl





Press Release (http://hugin.info/130707/R/2102300/797237.pdf)

Artist Impression (http://hugin.info/130707/R/2102300/797238.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Heijmans NV via Globenewswire

