LONDON, May 8, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Colt PrizmNet financial extranet now connects three out of the five leading brokers* in US electronic equity trading. Colt is challenging the status quo with Colt PrizmNet, a financial extranet offering deterministic low latencies for delivering data, software, content and financial services worldwide. It provides connectivity to all major venues, ensuring best execution and visibility into global markets, and increasing algorithmic trading efficiency.Over the past year, Colt has expanded the pool of providers available on Colt PrizmNet from 50 to 75, including Ak Investment, Applied Blockchain, Cappitech, and Succession Systems. The Colt PrizmNet reach continues to expand to make it the logical financial extranet choice; with more than 100 providers being on boarded this year.The addition of key brokers to Colt PrizmNet provides connectivity to FIX/FAST execution gateways for order routing, management and execution. This simplifies access for trading firms to reach key liquidity centres and trading counterparties. The financial extranet will also enable clients to reach content hosted in, or being migrated to, the public cloud. Moreover, Colt PrizmNet provides access to a growing ecosystem of MiFID II compliance providers, including TRADEcho/Boat and Aquis Exchange. This combination of services means that Colt PrizmNet offers unparalleled connectivity to the world's capital markets that is scalable and future-proof.Andrew Housden, VP of Capital Markets at Colt, said, "Colt continues to put customer service at the heart of its business; we mean it, live it and make it the focus of everything we do. The overall customer experience in the financial services sector has not kept pace with changing requirements brought on by cloud services and regulatory demands, so many clients now look to Colt to help with their global technology challenges. We have recently doubled the size of our Capital Markets team in New York as well as making significant expansions in Europe and Asia. This means we now have both the product portfolio and service delivery capability to meet most network infrastructure requirements."Colt PrizmNet offers simplified access to multiple venues and providers and full control of services using an advanced online portal. The financial extranet connects a global capital markets ecosystem of 75+ exchanges, venues and service providers; and 10,000+ participants. It provides firms with efficient access to solutions to their trading and compliance challenges, including:- Successions Systems - supporting market access compliance"We like that Colt goes the extra mile to create an informed community around its financial extranet through a keen understanding of vendors, their services and market participants' priorities. We expect our partnership will help Colt PrizmNet to make further inroads into the North American market, as well as simplify connectivity to our solutions for firms in Europe. We also anticipate that Colt PrizmNet's strong presence in Asia will help us attract new customers in that region," said Anthony Masso, President and CEO, Succession Systems.- Cappitech - simplifying MiFID II and EMIR reporting"At Cappitech we are seeing growing interest from financial firms looking towards cloud solutions to increase operational efficiency. However, client and trade data security is still a major concern when deploying products in the cloud. We are excited to be integrating Capptivate within Colt PrizmNet and implementing with them a unique and secure instance of our solution within AWS to meet the demands of the financial industry," said Ron Finberg, Business Development Manager, Cappitech.- Applied Blockchain - a blockchain solutions development and consulting firm"At Applied Blockchain we are building an ecosystem of blockchain applications for a range of enterprise clients. At its heart, blockchain is a network of trust that brings together disparate and often competitive companies onto a single shared network. Integrating the Applied Blockchain Mantle with Colt PrizmNet brings together the key benefits of blockchain technology with a world-class connectivity infrastructure to enable the secure, scalable and interoperable development of enterprise grade blockchain solutions that are ready for use within regulated markets," said Peter Bidewell, Chief Marketing Officer, Applied Blockchain.- Ak Investment (AK Yatirim) - Fast access to Borsa Istanbul with one of Turkey's largest brokerage houses"Our partnership with Colt PrizmNet gives connected clients the fastest access to Turkey's equities market from London. It's an example of the value Colt PrizmNet brings to the capital markets ecosystem by expanding trading opportunities and connectivity solutions. The PrizmNet team clearly understood our needs and priorities, and worked efficiently to ensure rapid implementation of our PoP at LD4," said Nazli Calik, Trading Assistant Manager, Ak Investment.For more information, please visit http://www.colt.net/product/financial-extranet/ or contact capitalmarkets@colt.net.*Greenwich Associates: Trading Slowdown Fuels Slowdown Among U.S. Equity Brokers http://bit.ly/2qI32P0About ColtColt provides high bandwidth services for enterprises and wholesale customers in Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs. Colt enables the digital transformation of businesses through its intelligent, purpose-built, cloud-integrated network, known as the Colt IQ Network. It connects over 700 data centres around the globe, with over 24,500 on-net buildings and growing. Colt is also recognised as an innovator and pioneer in software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV).Colt has built its reputation on putting its customers first, with a focus on delivering true local presence and agility for enterprises that are global yet need local attention. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 200 connected cities in nearly 30 countries. Colt counts 19 of the top 25 global telecoms companies and 18 out of the top 25 global media companies (Forbes 2000 list, 2016) amongst its customers. In addition, Colt works with over 50 exchange venues and 13 European central banks. Owned by Fidelity Investments, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry, providing the best customer experience at a competitive price. 