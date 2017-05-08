Softomotive Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Announces Workshop with DXC Technology

LONDON, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Softomotive, one of the leading Robotic Process Automation technology providers worldwide, announced today the Workshop on Robotic Process Automation challenges and best practices, presented together with DXC Technology, as part of the 17th Shared Services Week conference in Manchester, UK.

During this 2-hour workshop, DXC Technology will present on how the company leverages RPA to optimize internal processes and revenue. Participants will be able to learn from the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, how to identify the best candidate - processes for automation and how to properly adopt, deliver and scale RPA internally. The workshop will focus on real-life RPA use cases and will facilitate discussion groups with experts from both Softomotive and DXC Technology in order to highlight implementation best practices.

RPA is driving big change in digital business and is considered one of the major technology trends that will completely reinvent the way business operations are managed and performed. Deppy Charami, Marketing Director, Softomotive, commented, "As Robotic Process Automation technology providers, we are thrilled to be part of this transformation. During the SSOW RPA workshop, we will share our experiences on how to best execute on robotic process automation, in a secure and non-intrusive manner, that will deliver true ROI and grow enterprise transformation investment."

According to Gartner, "By 2020, 40% of very large global organizations will have adopted an RPA software tool, up from an estimated less than 10% today)." This rapid adoption requires solid knowledge and experience on how to approach RPA. "Huge investment in costly RPA tools is not the silver bullet to succeed in process automation. The most important aspect of this digital transformation strategy is to invest in people's RPA and change management training," commented Saikat Mani, RPA Solution Architect, DXC Technology.

REGISTER FOR THE WORKSHOP

When: Tuesday, 16 May at 8:30AM

Where: Event City, Manchester

What: Workshop on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) best practices. Participants will learn how to put a strategy in place in order to embrace RPA at an enterprise level. Real-life automation cases will be presented and discussed. Experts from both business and technical backgrounds will address all RPA challenges faced by participants.

Softomotive will be sponsoring Shared Services Week and can be visited at booth No41, from Tuesday to Thursday, 16-18 May.

[1] Gartner, Forecast Snapshot: Robotic Process Automation, Worldwide, 2016, Cathy Tornbohm, 30 December 2016

