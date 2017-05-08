Research and Markets - Growth Opportunities in the Global Advanced Composites Market, 2017-2022: Major Companies Profiled are Toray, Teijin, Mitsubishi Rayon, Hexcel, Dupont, Hexion, Huntsman, and Olin Epoxy

DUBLIN, May 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global advanced composites market looks promising with opportunities in various end use industries such as aerospace & defense, wind energy, transportation, marine, construction, electrical/electronics, consumer goods, and pressure vessels.



The global advanced composites material market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2022.



The global advanced composites end product market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand of lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense and automotive industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the advanced composites industry, include increased demand for carbon fiber which has high tensile strength, modulus, and compatibility with different resins.



Within the global advanced composites market, aerospace & defense application is expected to be to remain the largest market by volume and value consumption. The major driver for this segment is the increase penetration of composites in next generation commercial aircraft, like Boeing's B787 and Airbus 380, regional aircraft such as Bombardier's C Series, and general aviation aircraft such as Cirrus and Diamond.

Advanced composites companies profiled in this market include Toray, Teijin, Mitsubishi Rayon, Hexcel, Dupont, Hexion, Huntsman, and Olin Epoxy are the major advanced composite manufacturers in the global advanced composites market.

